S’porean comedian Hirzi Zulkiflie gets birthday wish from Beyoncé at Frankfurt concert

Would have gone crazy (in love) too.

Lean Jinghui | June 25, 2023, 07:25 PM

You know what would get anyone excited?

Getting a personal birthday shout-out from the Queen B herself – Beyoncé – during her ongoing Renaissance World Tour 2023.

According to an Instagram post on Jun. 25 by comedian and YouTube personality Hirzi Zulkiflie, that was exactly what happened when he went to Beyoncé's concert in Frankfurt, Germany.

And suffice to say it was sweet dream and not a beautiful nightmare, indeed.

For his 34th birthday

Speaking to Mothership, Hirzi shared that he was "determined" to receive a birthday wish from the “Halo” singer.

“I was gonna make the VIP tickets, flight and hotel worth it!” he said.

According to Beyoncé's official website, the concert in Frankfurt was held on Jun. 24, at the Deutsche Bank Park.

Hirzi shared that every time he had gone to her concert and she either "touches or now, wishes" him, he has had an amazing year.

Elaborating on the experience, he said:

"I don’t write the holy scripture but this is the law of the universe! But the short answer is, I felt BAPTISED."

In the caption for his Instagram post, Hirzi also wrote that it was his 34th birthday, and so Beyoncé wishing him personally had been an unforgettable start to the day.

In the accompanying video collage, Hirzi is pictured wearing a silver bodysuit and pants, while holding up the signboard "From Singapore, it's my birthday".

The left side of the collage shows Beyoncé on stage and looking over Hirzi’s direction before she yelled “happy birthday”.

This is followed by Hirzi shouting "oh my god" in excitement.

Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour 2023

Beyoncé has been on tour since May 10, and fans have been flocking from all corners of the world to see her.

After all, it is the singer's first solo tour in seven years.

Most recently, another lucky fan from Singapore also caught the eye of Queen Bey while attending the Cardiff concert in England, with Beyoncé replying "God bless you, shout-out to Singapore!" after spotting the fan with her sign.

https://www.tiktok.com/@thayatt/video/7237143391316823297

Top images via @hirziofficial Instagram

