Ben’s Cookies opens at Wisma Atria, cookies at S$3.90 each

Ben’s Cookies has officially returned to Singapore on Jun. 30.
The menu
Located at its old spot in Wisma Atria, cookies are priced at S$3.90 each.
For those who understandably want more than one cookie, a box of seven costs S$19.50. That works out to about S$2.79 per cookie.
Gift tins are also available — a small tin of four cookies is S$18.80, while a large tin of eight is S$37.50.
Here are the flavours available:
- Milk chocolate chunk
- Double chocolate chunk
- White chocolate chunk
- Triple chocolate chunk
- Dark chocolate chunk
- Oatmeal & raisin
- Praline & milk chocolate
- Cranberry & white chocolate
- Caramelised crunch
- Matcha & white chocolate
- Peanut & milk chocolate
- Double chocolate & nuts
- Orange & milk chocolate
- Ginger & dark chocolate
The latter two are exclusive to the outlet at Wisma Atria.
Yes, that means that there will be more Ben’s Cookies opening in the near future — one at Changi City Point in mid-July, and another at Suntec City in mid-August.
Opening promotions
A limited edition tin containing two mystery cookies will be given with every large tin purchase, while stocks last.
From Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, customers who buy two cookies will get a hot coffee on the house.
From Jun. 30 to Jul. 30, those who purchase tins of cookies will stand to win one of the following:
- A box of six cookies every month for a year
- A box of six cookies every month for six months
- A box of six cookies every month for three months
Ben’s Cookies is in the midst of applying for halal certification.
Ben’s Cookies Wisma Atria
Address: Wisma Atria, 435 Orchard Rd #B1-50, Singapore 238877
Opening hours: 10:30am - 9:30pm, daily
Top image by Lee Wei Lin.
