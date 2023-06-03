Back

Bali considers banning tourists from mountains

They also a list of dos and don'ts for travelers to abide by.

Alfie Kwa | June 03, 2023, 02:52 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Indonesian province of Bali has announced a list of a dos and don'ts for tourists.

They are also considering banning tourists from the mountains.

Possible ban

According to South China Morning Post (SCMP), Bali governor Wayan Koster announced the plan for 22 mountains in Bali to be closed to all tourists. This includes the popular Mount Batur.

This was after foreigners behaved "poorly" and "damaged the sanctity" of sacred spots on the island.

However, the Bali Indonesian Mountain Guide Association hopes there will be more discussion on the ban before it comes into effect, Indonesian news agency Antara reported.

Its chairman, Ketut Mudiada said the discussion should consider the climbing association, guide service providers, travel agents, and other related stakeholders.

He also hopes to discuss clear and structured rules for tourists while maintaining the sanctity of the mountain and providing economic benefits to the people.

List of dos and don'ts

Koster issued a circular outlining dos and don'ts for tourists travelling in Bali.

The 12 dos include:

  • Respecting the sanctity of temples, sacred religious symbols, statues, customs, arts and culture

  • Dressing modestly in sacred areas and at tourist attractions

  • Behaving politely

  • Making transactions in Indonesian rupiah

  • Obeying traffic rules

  • Engaging a tour guide who has a permit or licence when visiting tourists spots

The eight prohibitions for tourists when in Bali are:

  • Trespassing into holy or sacred places

  • Climbing sacred trees

  • Disrespecting holy places and sanctified places by acts such as taking nude photos or climbing sacred buildings

  • Improper disposal of trash

  • Using single-use plastics

  • Engaging in business activities without official documents issued

  • Using offensive words towards government officials

  • Trading illegal goods and drugs

Photo by Spenser Sembrat and Florian GIORGIO on Unsplash

8 wild boars trapped in Zhenghua area by NParks since May 2023

Exclusion fencing has also been installed in the area.

June 03, 2023, 12:29 PM

If 1 nation imagines itself too big for the rules, our regional strategic stability is undermined: Australia PM Albanese

Albanese also committed to being open and transparent regarding Australia's intentions around AUKUS.

June 03, 2023, 12:29 PM

Chinese man hides in fridge as mercury hits 39.7°C in Guangdong

Too hot.

June 03, 2023, 12:01 PM

POV: I was born in S'pore, raised in Nepal, & now I am back to serve. This is my life as a Gurkha.

Madan Kumar Gurung writes about his journey in the SPF, his views on leadership, and his love for Singapore and Nepal.

June 03, 2023, 11:02 AM

LANY to perform in S’pore on Aug. 15, tickets to go on sale from Jun. 6

Mark your calendars.

June 03, 2023, 01:14 AM

Lawrence Wong meets Australian PM Albanese while standing in for PM Lee

Albanese will be delivery the keynote speech at the 2023 Shangri La Dialogue.

June 02, 2023, 06:59 PM

Man, 40, attacked by wild boar at Zhenghua Park, requires over 20 stitches on his left leg

The man is still under observation in the hospital, and was given four to six weeks of medical leave.

June 02, 2023, 06:22 PM

Taiwan shipping company Yang Ming hands out 30 months' mid-year bonus: Bloomberg

Like receiving a pot of gold.

June 02, 2023, 06:15 PM

Access to Asia Sentinel website to be blocked in S'pore after failure to comply with POFMA order

The website published a correction notice on the article, but not in the form required.

June 02, 2023, 05:16 PM

Romance-themed floral display at Gardens by the Bay's Flower Dome till Jul. 16, 2023

Love is in the air.

June 02, 2023, 04:23 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.