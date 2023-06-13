Back

Man, 46, chased by public in Balestier, arrested for allegedly taking upskirt video

Busted.

Belmont Lay | June 13, 2023, 11:52 AM

Events

A man was seen chasing after another man on foot in Balestier on Sunday, June 11, with the pursuit culminating in the police being called in and an arrest made.

This was after the man who was chased was accused of taking upskirt media.

The person who was doing the chasing was also filming the proceedings.

At one point during the chase, he said off-camera while running in the car park: "So, this guy, suspected to be taking video of upskirt."

The suspect was stopped in the sheltered car park of Balestier Plaza.

Footage of the incident, spliced together from videos from at least two cameras, has since been uploaded to TikTok on June. 12.

It showed a man in black, who was a member of the public, chasing after a bespectacled man in a face mask and dressed in a striped grey t-shirt.

How chase ended

According to the video's caption, the man in grey eventually stopped running as he appeared tired and out of stamina after a few minutes of running.

He was wearing only one slipper and appeared agitated and teary-eyed by the time he was stopped by the man filming.

The person off-camera, dressed in black, said to the man being chased: "Why are you running?"

The man doing the chasing could be seen holding onto the suspect's phone and questioning him about what he had done.

The man in grey apologised.

He then said at one point: "I was just shooting (with my camera)."

A text-to-voice caption in the video said a food delivery personnel at the scene helped to call the police.

Appeared scared

The suspect was then made to sit on the ground after he was apprehended by the member of the public.

The suspect said: "I really can't go to jail."

He was then asked if he committed his acts as he was stressed, and if he captured one or many other victims on his phone.

The suspect admitted that there was more than one victim shot at other locations and he said he committed his acts because he did not have a girlfriend and cannot relieve stress, while admitting that his actions were wrong.

After the suspect said, "You know, it's a man thing," the man who caught him retorted: "There's the internet."

Before the video ended, two police officers were seen at the scene.

In response to Mothership's queries, the police said they were alerted to a case of voyeurism along 352 Balestier Road at around 6:30pm.

A 46-year-old man was arrested for voyeurism.

Police investigations are ongoing.

