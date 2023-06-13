Back

Korean actor-singer Cha Eunwoo coming to S'pore for Dior event on Jun. 14, 2023

Cancel all your plans.

Fasiha Nazren | June 13, 2023, 11:09 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Cha Eunwoo of South Korean boyband Astro will be in Singapore on Jun. 14.

The singer-actor is coming to town as the global ambassador for Christian Dior to launch the La Collection Privée Dioriviera Fragrance.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 차은우 (@eunwo.o_c)

He be making two separate appearances on Jun. 14:

  • Dior Beauty ION Orchard boutique at 11am

  • Dioriviera Tanjong Beach Club pop-up at 6pm

Cha has been a Dior global ambassador since January 2023.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dior Beauty Official (@diorbeauty)

Top image from @eunwo.o_c and Dior

M'sian police to ask Interpol for help in locating Jocelyn Chia in US: M'sian media

True international incident.

June 13, 2023, 01:12 PM

George Goh confident S$500 million share equity requirement & SGX watchlist placement won't affect eligibility

"Ossia International Limited is only one of the companies [under my name]. It's not going to affect my eligibility," said Goh.

June 13, 2023, 12:49 PM

'People want change': Presidential hopeful George Goh on running against Tharman

He said he was confident that voters want change.

June 13, 2023, 12:43 PM

The Projector & Golden Village to replace Cathay at Cineleisure Orchard

The new cinema will host both blockbuster releases and alternative content.

June 13, 2023, 12:39 PM

Man, 24, arrested for allegedly stealing 2 watches worth S$13,300 & S$160,000 while working at Tanjong Pagar gym

The watches were taken from the male gym locker on 2 separate occasions.

June 13, 2023, 12:28 PM

M'sia student scores 11 straight As for national exams while caring for bedridden mother, she dies 1 day after

Top scorer of his school.

June 13, 2023, 12:20 PM

Man, 46, chased by public in Balestier, arrested for allegedly taking upskirt video

Busted.

June 13, 2023, 11:52 AM

Artist Yip Yew Chong draws map showing where all his murals are in Chinatown

Nice.

June 13, 2023, 10:21 AM

M'sian man stressed at work escapes to forest, calls for rescue after 6 days

The man had been on medication for schizophrenia.

June 13, 2023, 10:19 AM

Japan sushi chain sues saliva-smearing prankster for S$645,000 in damages

A social problem.

June 13, 2023, 10:14 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.