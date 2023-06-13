Korean actor-singer Cha Eunwoo coming to S'pore for Dior event on Jun. 14, 2023

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Cha Eunwoo of South Korean boyband Astro will be in Singapore on Jun. 14.
The singer-actor is coming to town as the global ambassador for Christian Dior to launch the La Collection Privée Dioriviera Fragrance.
He be making two separate appearances on Jun. 14:
- Dior Beauty ION Orchard boutique at 11am
- Dioriviera Tanjong Beach Club pop-up at 6pm
Cha has been a Dior global ambassador since January 2023.
Top image from @eunwo.o_c and Dior
