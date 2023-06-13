Korean actor-singer Cha Eunwoo coming to S'pore for Dior event on Jun. 14, 2023

Cha Eunwoo of South Korean boyband Astro will be in Singapore on Jun. 14.

The singer-actor is coming to town as the global ambassador for Christian Dior to launch the La Collection Privée Dioriviera Fragrance.

He be making two separate appearances on Jun. 14:

Dior Beauty ION Orchard boutique at 11am

Dioriviera Tanjong Beach Club pop-up at 6pm

Cha has been a Dior global ambassador since January 2023.

Top image from @eunwo.o_c and Dior