Minimart chain Angel Supermart closes shop in S'pore after employees apparently stole a lot of money

Angel Supermart has permanently shut down after operating for over 10 years in Singapore.

The minimart chain's boss Daniel Tan told Shin Min Daily News that he had sold off both remaining outlets at Block 631 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4 and Block 110 Yishun Ring Road.

The chain used to have three other outlets, which had shut down previously.

Tan claimed he "lost heart" operating the chain after finding out a few employees had possibly stolen several hundred thousands of dollars over six years.

Found employee stole money

On May 28, 2023, a series of Facebook posts on Angel Supermart's page called out two female employees for stealing money from the business.

He suspected a 53-year-old part-time female staff had stolen around S$80 from the cashier and handed her to the police.

When he checked their CCTV footage, he found another female veteran employee, a 46-year-old who worked for him for seven years, stealing S$100 to S$150 from the cashier and even deleting transactions from the register to cover her tracks.

After his investigations, he estimated that the veteran employee could have stolen some S$100,000 to S$200,000 since 2017, based on his extrapolation.

She was working at the shop six days a week.

She had allegedly deleted up to 21 transactions in a given day to cover her tracks.

By the time Tan confronted this staff with surveillance footage, she confessed to taking money every day for the past month, Shin Min reported earlier.

Backlash from revealing identities of suspected employees

However, the supermarket subsequently received backlash for naming and posting the photos of the two alleged thieves on Facebook.

Commenters on Angel Supermarket's Facebook post dubbed the company as "unprofessional" and their actions as "childish" for exposing the faces and identities of those implicated.

Responding to comments, the supermarket insisted that the way that they handled the situation was "company policy".

"I decided to let go"

In his latest interview with Shin Min, he claimed that he caught at least 30 employees stealing money over these 10 years.

He said he normally managed to find out within a few months, and he didn't expect his long-time employee to have done it too.

"I felt like I had been married for 10 years, then suddenly realised I had been having my feelings cheated and had to go through a breakup," he said.

"I decided to let go."

He said someone approached him to take over his shops, and the deal concluded within three days.

All photos via Facebook