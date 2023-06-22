After 'UFO' falls from sky, Las Vegas residents report tall 'aliens' in backyard

If aliens were ever to visit Earth, they'd stop by America first -- as foretold by Hollywood.

This narrative appeared to come true on May 1, 2023, when Las Vegas police received reports about "aliens" or "non-human life" in someone's backyard after a UFO (unidentified flying object) was spotted.

The story was even picked up by the Los Angeles Times, and the public's call to the police for assistance has been characterised as a "non-hoax" call by other media there.

Shining UFO falls from sky

On Apr. 30 around 11:50pm local time, a Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer's body camera recorded a glowing object streaking across the sky.

As if it wasn't surreal enough, the police received a call 40 minutes later at 12:29am, May 1, from a teenage boy, Angel, who claimed that aliens had crash landed in his backyard.

In a video he uploaded online to recount what had happened and was witnessed that night, the 16-year-old said he and his brother were fixing his truck in their backyard around midnight when they saw a "big light falling from the sky".

"Moments later, I felt a big impact... sort of like a shockwave," recounted Angel publicly.

He added that the backyard area appeared blurry when he tried to make out what had fallen.

Then, he heard "thousands of footsteps" all around him.

Residents meet aliens (possibly)

When the blurriness cleared up, Angel said he saw two tall creatures, "probably around eight, 10 feet tall".

Angel's dad also reported seeing the same thing, which caused the family to freak out.

"I was facing the forklift when I saw the alien — creature," recounted Angel.

"It was a skinny, lengthy creature. It was a grey-greenish colour, and when I looked at it in the eyes, my body just froze, the same way in sleep paralysis. I'm staring at him and I look at his whole body, and he has weird looking feet and a big face and eyes and you could see a big mouth. I could hear his mouth's deep breathing and his stomach moving."

After being caught in a staring contest with the creature for a while, Angel ran back to the house to call the police.

Call to police

In a recording of Angel's call with the police, he could be heard telling the 911 dispatcher, "I swear to god this is not a joke, we're actually terrified".

When the officer on the other end of the call tried to clarify the nature of the "two subjects" Angel saw, the boy dropped the "alien" bomb.

"They have shiny eyes and they're not human, they're 100 per cent not human."

Police arrive, but no aliens

While waiting for the police to arrive, Angel said his family heard footsteps and whisperings on the roof and in the backyard.

When the police officers arrived and headed to the backyard to investigate, no aliens were found.

Angel said the officers did, however, notice a "perfect circle" in the soil.

The teen suggested to 8 News that the circle could've been made by an object landing in the yard.

"If those nine-foot things come back, don't call us, alright, deal with it yourself. I ain't dealing with that," joked one of the officers as they left.

The possible extraterrestrial sighting has excited other alien believers.

"It's such a fantastic story that it can't even be made up," retired police officer Doug Poppa told KTLA.

"I honestly believe something happened. They saw something — what it was, I wasn't there, I have no idea."

Stop reading now if you want to believe in aliens

A spokesperson for the American Meteor Society, Robert Lunsford, told KTLA that the UFO was actually a meteor.

"We're certain it was a meteor because of the duration of the event. Almost everybody reported that it lasted between two and five seconds, which is much too fast to be a re-entering satellite or rocket. And the fact that it was seen over such a wide area is a darn good indication that it was a fireball."

As for the circular marks found outside the house, social media sleuths pointed out that the marks had been visible on Google Earth since 2022.

The family is sticking to their story, even in the midst of contradictory evidence.

Also, with the number of parked vehicles around the area, it's entirely possible that the marks were made by human machines.

"I already said what I had to say. If you wanna believe it, believe it. I don't care no more," said Angel.

Kind of related story

Top images via 8 News NOW Las Vegas