Addy Lee selling Rolex collection before moving to China next month

Celebrity stylist turned live streamer Addy Lee is moving to China next month, and wants to sell off his collection of watches and clothes before he does so.

In his Instagram post, he said that he will be selling brand-new Rolex watches, and is open to selling them "at a loss".

His collection also includes at least one Patek Philippe watch.

Doesn't want to pay import taxes

Speaking to Mothership, Lee explained that the reason behind wanting to sell his branded goods is because of the high import taxes.

He's also worried about them being stolen while he's away from Singapore, which is why he decided to sell most of his collection.

"I buy things on a whim, which is how I ended up with so much stuff," he said.

He has "quite a lot" of watches, and over 200 pieces of clothing to clear.

Likely to be moving to Chengdu

Lee shared that he hopes that moving to China will reduce the amount of stress that he has.

While he has yet to confirm which city he will be moving to, he shared that it will likely be Chengdu.

In April, he announced that he would be leaving e-commerce company Mdada, which he co-founded with Michelle Chia and Pornsak.

Lee explained that he will return to Singapore about once a month to follow-up on his gastric issues. He will opt to undergo Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) treatments in China.

He will also be back "quite often" for work if Chia asks him to, he added, but will try to focus on recuperating.

Unlucky since moving out of Sentosa home

There is a possibility that he will be in Singapore more often from April 2024, when he can move back into his Sentosa home.

He said with a sigh:

"Things haven't gone smoothly for me at all since I moved out of my home. Things have been going so well for the tenant! They asked me if I will extend their lease and I said no. I really think the house brings luck to whoever lives in it. I can't wait to move back in."

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from