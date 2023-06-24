Aaron Wong from Masterchef S'pore selling S$5.50 wanton mee in Bukit Merah canteen

Masterchef Singapore constestant Aaron Wong is not stopping.

After launching his Jiak Song mee hoon kueh chain, the multi-hyphenate is now selling wanton mee.

Priced at S$5.50 for either the soup or dry version, it's an honest-to-goodness bowl of wanton noodles.

Customers have the option of adding on a portion of noodles for S$1, and three pieces of wantons for S$2.

Don't expect frills like his extra fancy kurobuta mee hoon kueh. But you can expect the same exacting standards that he brought to his culinary endeavours.

Wong said his latest projects arose from the frustration of eating good wanton mee that always seems to fall short one way or another.

"If the sauce was good, the noodles may not be ‘Q’ enough. And if the sauce and noodles are good, the disappointingly dry char siew falls short. And if the stars are almost aligned and the noodles and fatty char siew are spot on, the vegetables looked like they died last year."

"I mean, we do have great char siew in those roasted meat stalls and we do have well done ‘oyster sauce vegetables’ in Hong Kong restaurants. So why can’t all these guys come together to make a good wanton mee?" he asked.

Wong's stall is called Legend Wanton Mee. Everything here is made in-house.

"As always, we make everything in-house and each component of this humble little dish is crafted to what I think makes for a good wanton mee," he said.

The location of his stall is quite "ulu", but Wong said he was attracted to the charm of being somewhere quiet where he could take his time to prepare his food.

Well, if you're in the mood for some well-made wanton mee, you might want to give this a try.

Legend Wanton Mee is located at Maddox Canteen and Bar, 3752 Bukit Merah Central, Singapore 159848 (map).

It opens open Mondays to Saturdays, 8:30am to 2pm.

All images: @aaronwong.sg/Instagram