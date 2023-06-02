Back

2 S'porean men caught urinating at JB CIQ Complex, arrested by M'sia police

Oh no.

Joshua Lee | Syahindah Ishak | June 15, 2023, 05:05 PM

Events

Two Singaporean men were arrested by Malaysian auxiliary policemen on Jun. 13 for urinating in public, said the Johor Bahru South District Police Headquarters.

They urinated in a public area at Johor Bahru's Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex, even though there were adequate toilets and signs directing to them, said the police.

The men are aged 48 and 68 years old.

They are not related and they committed the offences on separate occasions within the same day.

They were arrested on Jun. 13 under Section 14 of Malaysia’s Minor Offences Act 1955 (Revised 1987), for behaving in an insulting manner. If convicted, they are liable to a S$29 fine.

Both men tested negative for drugs.

The first suspect was charged in court on Jun. 14.

The second suspect will be undergoing further investigations under Section 6(3) of Malaysia's Immigration Act 1959/63 for residing in Malaysia without a valid pass.

This below is the official press release issued by the Johor Bahru South District Police Headquarters:

More people doing number 1 in public

Top image: Wikipedia

Motorcyclist in M'sia falls 30 metres to his death after avoiding another rider going against traffic flow

The victim, a 64-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

June 15, 2023, 04:54 PM

SPF patrol robots roaming Changi Airport T4, don't pet them though

The new 'Black Mirror' season is also out today, just saying.

June 15, 2023, 04:53 PM

SCDF searching for 1 missing worker after building collapses at Tanjong Pagar work site

The collapsed structure is at a building site undergoing demolition works.

June 15, 2023, 04:42 PM

M’sian uses makeup to cosplay Jocelyn Chia & lipsync to her gig

Abiding by free speech dictum.

June 15, 2023, 04:13 PM

Mothership is most used news website in S'pore, CNA top for frequent users: Reuters Institute report

Straits Times leads the chart for offline use.

June 15, 2023, 03:35 PM

Former sec school discipline master jailed for taking 168 upskirt videos of teachers & students over 3 years

The teacher has appealed against his sentence of 10 months and two weeks jail.

June 15, 2023, 03:22 PM

New Cross Island Line trains will have more doors, wider gangways between cars

Arriving in 2027.

June 15, 2023, 03:04 PM

Yishun man slashes flatmate in lift after suspecting him of cheating with girlfriend

He was also found to have consumed "ice" prior to the attack.

June 15, 2023, 03:01 PM

M'sia court returns Rosmah's passport so she can visit daughter in S'pore

This is the third time the court has temporarily released her passport.

June 15, 2023, 02:41 PM

5 men, 23-49, charged for rioting at Sim Lim Tower nightclub, allegedly threw beer tower & glasses

One man was conveyed conscious to hospital with multiple lacerations on his lips and chin.

June 15, 2023, 01:33 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.