2 S'porean men caught urinating at JB CIQ Complex, arrested by M'sia police

Two Singaporean men were arrested by Malaysian auxiliary policemen on Jun. 13 for urinating in public, said the Johor Bahru South District Police Headquarters.

They urinated in a public area at Johor Bahru's Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex, even though there were adequate toilets and signs directing to them, said the police.

The men are aged 48 and 68 years old.

They are not related and they committed the offences on separate occasions within the same day.

They were arrested on Jun. 13 under Section 14 of Malaysia’s Minor Offences Act 1955 (Revised 1987), for behaving in an insulting manner. If convicted, they are liable to a S$29 fine.

Both men tested negative for drugs.

The first suspect was charged in court on Jun. 14.

The second suspect will be undergoing further investigations under Section 6(3) of Malaysia's Immigration Act 1959/63 for residing in Malaysia without a valid pass.

This below is the official press release issued by the Johor Bahru South District Police Headquarters:

