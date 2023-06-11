Back

S$11.6 million Toto top prize yielded no winner, split 12 ways among Group 2 winners

Huat.

Kerr Puay Hian | June 30, 2023, 06:06 PM

As there was no Group 1 winner, the S$11.6 million top prize for the Toto draw on Jun. 29, 2023, was split 12 ways between the Group 2 winners.

Each share was S$1,074,777, inclusive of the Group 2 prize.

Image via Singapore Pools

Two of the 12 winning bets are iToto bets — QuickPick System 12 bets divided into 28 tickets sold separately at S$33 each.

The other 10 individual winners are one QuickPick System 8 entry, two QuickPick System 7 entries, five QuickPick Ordinary entries, and two System 8 entries.

A System 8 entry costs S$28, a System 7 costs S$7, while an Ordinary ticket is S$1.

Three of the QuickPick tickets were sold online, while the rest were bought at Singapore Pools outlets at Block 46 Holland Drive, Block 106 Hougang Avenue 1, Block 150 Silat Avenue, Block 88 Whampoa Drive and Tanjong Pagar Plaza.

The two non-QuickPick System 8 tickets were sold online and at Hin Teck Leong Trading Company at Block 74 Whampoa Drive.

Prizes not claimed by Dec. 26, 2023, will be channelled to donations and grants managed by the Tote Board.

Top image via Google Maps

