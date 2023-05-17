Man fulfils deathbed wish by finishing 'Legend of Zelda' video game years after brother dies of cancer

A Taiwanese man was asked by his brother, who was dying of cancer, to finish the popular Nintendo video game, "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild", on his behalf.

It was his final wish before he passed away several years ago.

Over the years, the man could not will himself to complete the game's last stage, as he feared that by finishing the game, he would lose his "special connection" with his deceased brother.

However, he recently fulfilled the promise, and subsequently penned an appreciation post to his late brother.

This heartwarming story about brotherhood, posted by Buyo Lee on Facebook on May 9, has since gone viral on social media.

As of May 17, 2023, it has garnered more than 101,000 likes, and has been shared 15,000 times.

Brother's dying wish was to finish video game

Lee shared that his brother's name was Li Chongshuo (transliteration).

He was suffering from cancer, and had to undergo palliative care at the hospital.

Li told his brother that his last wish was to play "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" before he died.

He explained that he didn’t have the strength to venture outside and see the world, so he wanted to spend his time going on adventures in the virtual world instead.

Upon hearing that, Lee rushed to the departmental store to purchase a Nintendo Switch console and the game.

He stayed by his brother's bedside as the latter spent the night completing quests in the game.

Li asked his brother to finish the game on his behalf -- if he died before he could complete it.

Lee agreed.

Unfortunately, it turned out to be Li's dying wish, as he passed away soon after.

Stuck at the final level many times

Lee admitted that completing the game was a struggle, but not because his skills were lacking.

He said that in the years that followed, he found himself "standing outside the gates of Hyrule Castle" -- the final stage -- multiple times in the game, unable to take another step.

"I hesitated [at that threshold] for ages, wondering if I should enter," Lee wrote, addressing his brother.

"In my heart, I knew that if I completed the game, I would lose the special connection I had with you."

Fulfilling the promise

What gave Lee the impetus to finish the game was finding out that its sequel was about to be released.

He "bit the bullet" and did it.

However, the moment he defeated the final boss, Lee said he inexplicably found himself crying, as memories of the two of them playing video games in the hospital flooded his mind.

"After so many years, I've finally fulfilled the promise I made to you," Lee wrote.

'I want to boast about my amazing brother'

Lee emphasised that he had an "unbelievably amazing brother" in Li.

The latter was his gaming buddy, and had bought him video games, a computer and a graphics card.

Li would also regularly message him on the gaming platform Steam, and send him virtual gifts.

"My bro Chongshuo is so cool... and the best brother a man could have," Lee wrote.

"I want everyone to know how proud I am to have such an amazing brother."

'Show love to those important to you, while you still have the chance'

Lee encouraged readers to express love to the important people in their lives.

"If there's love in your heart, you need to express it to the person," he advised.

"Who knows, the person that you love might no longer be around tomorrow."

He also shared that he was envious of anyone who had a brother to play games and go on bike rides with.

"If you're reading this, go and hug one of your family members," Lee added.

Lee admitted that in life, tragic things might happen.

However, all one can do is to continue walking down the path of life, he concluded.

