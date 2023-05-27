'Marijuana leaf' design on Woodleigh BTO block is actually Japanese maple

What do you see on these panels?

If you say "marijuana leaves", you're not alone.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, this design has been attracting attention, to the extent that there have been notices put up to assure residents that these are, in fact, maple leaves.

Here's another image:

These panels adorn the exterior facade of 206B Woodleigh Link, a BTO project that was just completed less than a year ago.

The Chinese daily reported that residents and members of the public have provided feedback that the leaf motifs, each with seven points, resemble marijuana leaves.

They are not marijuana leaves. The leaves are actually from the Japanese maple.

Unlike a marijuana leaf, the Japanese maple's leaf blades are fused together before connecting to the stem. Check them out:

Residents whom Zaobao spoke to said they weren't too concerned about the design. However, one housewife pointed out that some panels were only painted yellow and red recently, presumably to make the leaves look more maple-like.

The Chinese paper reported that the Japanese maple leaf design was inspired by the maple trees that used to be planted in the area.

Now you know.

Top images: daixhara/Reddit, Lianhe Zaobao.