Woman caught red-handed stealing 4 rolls of toilet paper from Leng Kee car servicing centre, leaves in car

A woman in Singapore was caught red-handed trying to steal four rolls of toilet paper from a car servicing centre.

She was then made to give up her loot, as she begged to be let off.

A video of the incident made it onto TikTok.

The video was posted by user Jimmyho94 on Sunday (May 28).

The incident occurred at the Toyota Leng Kee Service Centre along Leng Kee Road.

In the video, the person recording could be seen catching up to a mask-wearing woman with short hair and in a white shirt.

She was carrying an orange and black reusable bag.

The person recording the scene could be heard asking the woman, "What did you steal?"

The clip then showed toilet paper rolls inside the bag.

The woman, desperate to get out of the situation, insisted that she just took toilet paper, and that she will put them back.

Not the first time

However, the person behind the camera could be heard saying off-camera that this was not the first time he had seen the woman taking toilet rolls.

He accused the woman of doing so at least five times before at the centre.

He added that he had let the matter go previously as he did not want to escalate the situation out of goodwill.

However, his patience has run thin, and after witnessing repeated incidents, he wanted to escalate the matter to the authorities.

It was then that the woman started pleading for forgiveness, and for the man to give her "a chance".

Won't come here anymore

The woman insisted that she would put the toilet paper rolls back, as she laid the four stolen toilet paper rolls on a seat.

"I am not coming here anymore," the woman said.

She also said she has problems.

The person behind the camera continued recording the woman, who was accompanied by a man she knows and who appeared at a loss for words.

The person behind the camera asked the woman to reveal her face so as to alert others to keep a lookout for her in case she steals toilet rolls again at another location.

The woman promptly took off her mask while backing off.

The cameraman then followed the woman out of the building and watched her exit the premises.

The woman then walked to a parked Toyota, and looked like she was about to get in before the video cut off.

Comments were critical

Some commenters were critical about how the cameraman handled the situation, and said that the cameraman should not "bully" or "shame" the woman, who could have mental health issues.

Mothership contacted Toyota Leng Kee Service Centre for comment.

In response, Borneo Motors Singapore said they "immediately launched an internal investigation to determine the origin of the video and the parties involved".

The statement said: "We confirmed that the video was not taken or endorsed by any of our employees, and it was a sub-contractor that took the video. We are working with the sub-contractors to ensure their personnel act in accordance with our professional standards and values when they are on our properties."

The company said they "do not condone the theft or removal of the company's property from our premises without permission, and that we have the right to consider legal action".

All photos via Jimmyho94/TikTok