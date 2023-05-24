Homegrown cafe Wimbly Lu closes last 2 outlets in S'pore after 11-year run

Popular homegrown cafe Wimbly Lu has closed its last two outlets in Singapore, as of Apr. 30, 2023.

A mainstay of the Singapore cafe scene for more than 11 years, the eatery announced that its two outlets at Tyrwhitt Road and Jalan Riang would be permanently closed from end-April.

Known for its cozy vibe and desserts

Wimbly Lu opened its first outlet in the quiet neighbourhood of Jalan Riang, back in Sep. 2011.

Though it served regular cafe food, it was more widely known for its chocolate desserts, ice cream and waffles.

Another dessert that put it on the map was its Lemon Meringue Pie.

The cafe later expanded with its second outlet at Tyrwhitt Road, along with a subsidiary branch, Little Wimbly Lu at Serangoon Gardens, which closed earlier in Jun. 2022.

Apart from its famed desserts, the cafe also attracted patrons drawn to its quaint and rustic vibes.

It served as an old-school, cozy hangout to many, for more than a decade.

Send-off

In March this year, "Life of Riv Entertainment", a YouTube channel, also produced a tribute video to commemorate the cafe.

In a post on Facebook on Apr. 30, the cafe thanked their many customers who encouraged them with "an outpouring of love and support" during their last week of operations.

The post is captioned with a quote from Dr. Seuss, "Don't cry because it's over. Smile because it happened."

Top image from Wimbly Lu on Facebook.