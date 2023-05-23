'I'm very glad PM Lee agreed to have a review': Vivian Balakrishnan on rental of Ridout Road property

Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan spoke to the media at the Ministry of Communications and Information on May 23 afternoon about his rental of a Ridout Road property.

Vivian responded briefly:

"I'm very glad that Prime Minister Lee agreed to have this review and to publish all relevant facts and findings before we have a full debate in Parliament."

Findings for review slated for next parliament sitting

Vivian's response came after the release of a statement issued by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong who announced a review that will be carried out by Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean.

PM Lee said that he asked for reports from the relevant agencies setting out the facts regarding the rental of the properties.

He also shared that both Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam and Vivian spoke to him to request a review independent of the ministries and agencies they supervise.

Teo will review the matter and establish whether proper processes have been followed and if there has been any wrongdoing.

The findings will be made public in time for the next Parliamentary sitting, said PM Lee.

