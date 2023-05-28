Back

K-pop group Seventeen photo strips available at Life4Cut photo booths in S'pore till Aug. 9

Happy 8th anniversary, carats.

Julia Yee | May 28, 2023, 10:20 AM

Events

South Korean photo booth, Life4Cut, has launched limited edition Seventeen photo strips and they are now available in Singapore.

The launch comes just in time to celebrate the group's eight-year anniversary since their debut on May 26, 2015.

Strips are priced at S$20 for two.

Each strip includes four frames featuring one of the 13 members striking various poses.

Photo from @life4cuthv/Instagram.

Photo from @life4cuthv/Instagram.

Photo from @life4cuthv/Instagram.

Very nice.

Gif from 1theK/YouTube.

Like the myriad of photo booths found in Seoul, Life4Cut booths in Singapore also come fully equipped with cute props for you to go crazy with.

Props at Life4Cut Suntec. Photo from @life4cut_sg/Instagram.

Seventeen strips are available at all Life4Cut branches from now till Aug. 9, 2023.

Life4Cut outlets

Life4Cut Suntec. Photo from @life4cut_sg/Instagram.

Suntec City #02-723, Tower 4, Singapore 038983

Bugis Junction #03-12B, Singapore 188021

Jurong Point #02-54, Singapore 648886

Holland Piazza #B1-01, Singapore 277725

Tanglin Mall #B1, Singapore 247933

Top images from Pledis Entertainment and @life4cuthv/Instagram

