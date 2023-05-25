Japanese speakeasy hidden behind vending machines opens at Fortune Centre, has S'pore's largest umeshu collection

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Nestled on the second floor of Fortune Centre is newly-opened Japanese speakeasy Ume San 100.
On first glance, one might think that the row of bright vending machines — some of the items on display are alcohol, magazines, and even condoms — seem out of place among the homely eateries that are beside it.
The middle panel, however, is the not-so-secret entrance to the 32-seater bar.
@nova.mothership Ume San 100 📍: Fortune Centre, 190 Middle Road, 02-07 S188979 ⏰: Daily, 5pm - late 🍴: Umeshu On the Rock S$12 Umesan Nachi Pagoda S$20 Garlic Chicken Karage S$16 Umeshu Tasting Set from S$16 Spicy Tuna Kobachi S$16 This Uni is the Bomb! S$14 Sea Garden S$22 Wagyu is the New Black Chahan S$22 Angry Asari Soup Ramen S$16 #fyp #tiktoksg #sgfoodie #japanesefood #speakeasy ♬ money trees - 🍪
Umeshu wonderland
Fans of umeshu — also known as plum wine — will appreciate their collection of the Japanese liquer.
The brand says they have the largest collection of umeshu in Singapore. They even have what they call an Umeshu Bible, which has offerings such as Nakano BC Umeshu (S$88 for a bottle) and Dassai Umeshu (S$380 for a bottle).
For those who don't want to commit to an entire bottle just yet, they have Umeshu Tasting Sets (from S$16), which consists of three drinks.
There are other options available to those who need a break from umeshu, including sake, cocktails and highballs.
Among their cocktails is the very pretty Sea Garden (S$22), which is a blend of Plymouth and Genever gin, lime acid, prosecco, butterfly peas and edible fairy dust.
The food
Also on the menu are a variety of mains and side dishes.
Mains include their Signature Nagoya Dry Prawn Ramen (S$20) and Angry Asari Soup Ramen (S$16).
The latter is soup-based ramen spiked with chilli, and also comes in a chashu (Japanese braised pork belly) version for those who prefer it to lala.
There's also the Wagyu is the New Black Chahan (S$22).
There are also smaller bites available, including:
Umesan Nachi Pagoda (S$20)
Spicy Tuna Kobachi (S$16)
This Uni is the Bomb! (S$14)
Garlic Chicken Karage (S$16)
Cool.
Ume San 100
Address: Fortune Centre, 190 Middle Road, #02-07 S188979
Opening hours: 5pm - late, daily
Top photos by Livia Soh & Lee Wei Lin
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.