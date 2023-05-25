Back

Japanese speakeasy hidden behind vending machines opens at Fortune Centre, has S'pore's largest umeshu collection

Feels like Japan.

Lee Wei Lin | May 25, 2023, 07:18 PM

Nestled on the second floor of Fortune Centre is newly-opened Japanese speakeasy Ume San 100.

On first glance, one might think that the row of bright vending machines — some of the items on display are alcohol, magazines, and even condoms — seem out of place among the homely eateries that are beside it.

The middle panel, however, is the not-so-secret entrance to the 32-seater bar.

Umeshu wonderland

Fans of umeshu — also known as plum wine — will appreciate their collection of the Japanese liquer.

The brand says they have the largest collection of umeshu in Singapore. They even have what they call an Umeshu Bible, which has offerings such as Nakano BC Umeshu (S$88 for a bottle) and Dassai Umeshu (S$380 for a bottle).

For those who don't want to commit to an entire bottle just yet, they have Umeshu Tasting Sets (from S$16), which consists of three drinks.

There are other options available to those who need a break from umeshu, including sake, cocktails and highballs.

Among their cocktails is the very pretty Sea Garden (S$22), which is a blend of Plymouth and Genever gin, lime acid, prosecco, butterfly peas and edible fairy dust.

The food

Also on the menu are a variety of mains and side dishes.

Mains include their Signature Nagoya Dry Prawn Ramen (S$20) and Angry Asari Soup Ramen (S$16).

The latter is soup-based ramen spiked with chilli, and also comes in a chashu (Japanese braised pork belly) version for those who prefer it to lala.

There's also the Wagyu is the New Black Chahan (S$22).

There are also smaller bites available, including:

Umesan Nachi Pagoda (S$20)

Spicy Tuna Kobachi (S$16)

This Uni is the Bomb! (S$14)

Garlic Chicken Karage (S$16)

Cool.

Ume San 100

Address: Fortune Centre, 190 Middle Road, #02-07 S188979

Opening hours: 5pm - late, daily

Top photos by Livia Soh & Lee Wei Lin

