Back

K-pop group TWICE S'pore concert tickets on sale from Jun. 8

Get ready.

Julia Yee | May 31, 2023, 12:29 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

K-pop girl group TWICE will be performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sep. 2, 2023.

After four long years, the K-pop powerhouse will be stopping by our island as part of their ongoing world tour "READY TO BE".

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TWICE (@twicetagram)

Tickets go on sale here at 10am on Jun. 8.

Live Nation members get first cut at the Live Nation presale on Jun. 7, 10am to 11:59pm.

Ticket prices range from S$178 to S$348.

Image from Live Nation.

Any Once willing to splurge on a standing or seated VIP package can enjoy access to the soundcheck party and a VIP laminate and lanyard.

Image from Live Nation.

Concert details:

Date: Sep. 2, 2023

Time: 6pm

Venue: Singapore Indoor Stadium

Top image from Live Nation

Serangoon woman comments loudly on news nightly, whole HDB block can hear, another woman screams back

If the internet was real life.

May 31, 2023, 12:03 PM

Enforcement officers to ask for particulars of diners who don't return used trays & crockery from Jun. 1, 2023

First-time offenders will be issued a written warning.

May 31, 2023, 11:47 AM

President Halimah & PM Lee congratulate Turkey's President Erdogan on his re-election

Erdogan won the second round of Turkey's presidential election on May 28.

May 31, 2023, 11:23 AM

Teletubbies are now on TikTok

Over the hills and on your FYP, Teletubbies come to play.

May 31, 2023, 11:21 AM

Woman, 29, jailed for travelling from Batam to S'pore to pour hot water on husband who wanted divorce

She waited in ambush outside his house, and immediately fled Singapore after the attack. Police Coast Guard intercepted her ferry.

May 31, 2023, 11:10 AM

79 children, 10 staff at 3 MindChamps pre-school outlets fall ill after consuming food from same operator

Operations of the food provider have been suspended.

May 31, 2023, 10:14 AM

‘We cannot stop covering China’ despite challenges faced: Journalists at N3Con 2023

They spoke about the importance & challenges of covering China amidst tensions.

May 31, 2023, 08:23 AM

Aussie man, 27, on holiday in S'pore, runs 53km across island in 8 hours for 'fun'

That's one way to see the country.

May 31, 2023, 02:46 AM

McDonald’s China launches S$5.73 McNugget-shaped 'Tetris' handheld gaming device

Old-school.

May 31, 2023, 02:38 AM

Jack Neo’s 'The King Of Musang King' makes S$1.85 million, is S’pore’s top grossing Asian film as of May 2023

Going strong.

May 30, 2023, 06:45 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.