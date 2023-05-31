K-pop group TWICE S'pore concert tickets on sale from Jun. 8

K-pop girl group TWICE will be performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sep. 2, 2023.

After four long years, the K-pop powerhouse will be stopping by our island as part of their ongoing world tour "READY TO BE".

Tickets go on sale here at 10am on Jun. 8.

Live Nation members get first cut at the Live Nation presale on Jun. 7, 10am to 11:59pm.

Ticket prices range from S$178 to S$348.

Any Once willing to splurge on a standing or seated VIP package can enjoy access to the soundcheck party and a VIP laminate and lanyard.

Concert details:

Date: Sep. 2, 2023

Time: 6pm

Venue: Singapore Indoor Stadium

