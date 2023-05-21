TikTok’s CEO Chew Shou Zi spotted at Timezone VivoCity playing bumper car with children

We’re now familiar with TikTok’s chief executive officer (CEO) Chew Shou Zi.

In March 2023, the 40-year-old Singaporean testified in the U.S. congress and instantly became the talk of the town, for obvious reasons.

Quality time with family

Recently, a member of the public came across the CEO in a quintessential Singaporean setting.

In a nine-second clip posted on TikTok by user @mayng.co on May 20, Chew was spotted spending time with his children in an arcade.

The video was taken at the Timezone outlet located at VivoCity, as pointed out by one commenter and confirmed by the user herself.

Clad in a grey shirt and pink bermudas, he was first seen easing himself into a bumper car.

He then steered his bumper car steadily, while constantly keeping a lookout for his two children seated in other cars.

The video was also overlaid with the song “Mr. Chu” by K-pop girl group Apink, playing on its same pronunciation as “Chew”.

A great Daddy

As of time of writing, the video has garnered more than 100,000 views and 6,700 likes.

One commenter pointed out that Chew was even dressed in the “classic" Uniqlo outfit, which has been joked to be standardised wear for men in Singapore.

Meanwhile, others continued to swoon over him.

Chew himself has also been active on TikTok himself (@shou.time), having over 3.8 million followers as of time of writing.

Top images via TikTok/@mayng.co