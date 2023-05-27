Back

Teens try to evade baggage fees by wearing 6kg of clothes on Jetstar flight, end up paying anyway

The idea didn't take off.

Ilyda Chua | May 27, 2023, 11:09 AM

In an attempt to avoid paying excess baggage fees on a Jetstar flight, two teenagers decided to layer up with the clothes they'd brought in their luggage.

6kg of clothes, to be exact.

Dodging fees

Adriana Ocampo, 19, posted a video of her attempted travel hack in a May 8 TikTok video.

@feeling.luckiAnd to add to this they cancelled the flight we had before this one♬ Keep Dat Nigga - iCandy

"When Jetstar actually checks the weight of your luggage," a voiceover narrated in the video.

It then panned to a weighing scale, which revealed that her luggage weighed 12.8kg — significantly more than Jetstar's 7kg limit for carry-on bags.

Hoping to evade the additional fee, she and her friend decided to don all the excess weight, piling on layers of T-shirts and jackets.

She even stuffed an iPad into her pants. "This is what it's gonna have to be," she said in the video. "This is how I'm going on the plane...I'm in tears."

The pair were travelling from Melbourne to Adelaide after a girl's trip.

Unfit to fly

Despite their best efforts, the airline staff ended up intervening, Ocampo told Insider.

"Before we went on the flight, they were like, 'Sorry, we can't let you on the flight like this'," she said.

The staff then informed the girls that they'd either have to pay up, or miss their flight.

In the end, the girls paid the S$40 fee.

"Everyone in line was staring at us and laughing at us, it was kind of embarrassing," Ocampo told the New York Post. "People were annoyed that we were holding the plane up."

Upon boarding the flight, Ocampo started "ripping all [her] layers off" and stuffing it into her tote bag.

"And my friend sat the whole flight in her hundred layers," Ocampo added.

She explained that they were not expecting the weight of their baggage to be checked, and that no-one had checked on her previous Jetstar flights.

Jetstar's response

The airline has since issued a statement in response to the incident.

"While we certainly see the funny side, we have limits to carry-on to make it fair for everyone," a spokesperson said to Insider.

"Keeping track of how much baggage passengers bring onboard means everyone has room for their belongings and we’re meeting our safety requirements."

Top image via Jetstar Asia/Facebook and Adriana Ocampo/TikTok

