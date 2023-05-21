Taylor Lautner throws shade at John Mayer in lead up to Taylor Swift's re-release of 'Speak Now'

Taylor Swift is known to write songs about her ex-boyfriends, and they are usually relatively easy to spot.

With the announcement of Swift re-releasing her 'Speak Now' album, some have turned to Swift's former boyfriends to get their thoughts.

One of them was actor Taylor Lautner.

Swift wrote a song about her breakup with Lautner titled "Back to December", which was like an open apology for how Swift handled their relationship.

#prayingforjohn

In an interview with Today on May. 17, 2023, Lautner was asked about Swift's album, which features the song about him.

"I think it's a great album. Yeah, I feel safe," he said. Lautner then went on and joked, "praying for John".

Musician John Mayer dated Swift between 2009 and 2010 when she was 19, and he was 32. Later, once the pair broke up, Swift penned the song "Dear John", which alludes to her relationship with Mayer, and the lyrics can be interpreted as scathing.

Swift wrote:

"Dear John, I see it all now, it was wrong

Don't you think nineteen's too young

To be played by your dark, twisted games when I loved you so?

I should've known"

You can listen to the song here.

Lautner took it a step further and posted on TikTok a video of him kneeling and "praying" as the song "Dear John" plays in the background.

The TikTok video has since amassed 18.4 million views.

Lautner clarifies he was joking

During an interview with American radio station SiriusXM on May. 19, 2023, Lautner clarified that he was "definitely joking" about praying for John.

"I don't know if it was the wisest thing to say. I was definitely joking, but clearly, it [has] taken off," Lautner confessed.

He went on and said he personally thinks Mayer is a "very talented musician".

Lautner is now married to a nurse named Taylor Dome, and the pair got married in 2022.

Top photos via Taylor Swift/Instagram, John Mayer/Instagram and Taysqueezeslemons/TikTok