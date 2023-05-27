Back

S'pore actor Tay Ping Hui slams woman behind LinkedIn post on 'HDB people'

"I never knew that things like ignorance, arrogance, egoism and small-mindedness were considered unique."

Ilyda Chua | May 27, 2023, 01:08 PM

Recently, a woman on LinkedIn faced backlash after posting about the purported differences between "HDB people" and "private residence people".

Claiming to be a part of the "private residence people", she felt it was "necessary to limit contact" with "HDB people".

Needless to say, Singaporeans struck back.

Unique identity

Even though the post has been taken down, more and more Singaporeans have been speaking out against her.

One of the Singaporeans who took umbrage at the post was local actor Tay Ping Hui.

Calling the post "delusional", Tay asked disbelievingly if the user, Satwant Kaur, was categorising HDB-dwellers as being "lower class" than those living in private housing.

Screenshot via Satwant Kaur/LinkedIn

As to her argument that associating with HDB-dwellers would cause her to lose her #uniqueidentity, Tay responded:

"I never knew that things like ignorance, arrogance, egoism and small-mindedness were considered unique."

Savage.

"What is this woman smoking?"

Tay also called Kaur out for her use of vague buzzphrases.

"'Happiness is not about humanity. Humanity is about humanity' is akin to saying 'Bak gua is not about bananas. Bananas are bananas'.

Like whattttt? Seriously man, what is this woman smoking?"

Finally, he concluded his post by addressing Kaur's main gripe: that living in Singapore is "very hard" because of this unavoidable intermingling between the groups.

"If living in Singapore is so hard because the plebeians' existence in her neighbourhood offends her elitist sensibilities, then perhaps she can consider taking the next flight out and don't come back."

Photo via Tay Ping Hui/Facebook and Satwant Kaur/LinkedIn

