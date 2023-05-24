Tampines 1 undergoing S$38 million makeover, to include new stores like Tiong Bahru Bakery & Love, Bonito

If you live in Tampines, you may soon be within walking distance of popular eateries like Tiong Bahru Bakery, Collin's and Sushiro.

Tampines 1 is currently undergoing a S$38 million makeover. The mall will continue to operate during the renovation period.

Mall remains open during renovation

The renovation works will affect basement one and levels one, four and five of the mall. Some access areas to basement one of the mall have already been cordoned off.

Renovation works are expected to finish in the third quarter of the year, Frasers Centrepoint Trust (FCT) said in their January business report.

New stores

The void area at the level one entrance of the mall will be converted to a retail space, making way for an expanded curation of F&B and fashion stores.

The mall facade and common areas will also be given a new look.

Here are some new stores that you can look forward to seeing, according to FCT in their May investor report.

F&B outlets:

Aburi-EN

An Açai Affair

Collin's

Fieldnotes

Greendot

Kuriya Japanese Market

Kyoto Shokudo

Luckin Coffee

Mamma Mia!

Onigiri Planet

Piz'za Love

Pocha!

Rrooll

Saveur Thai

Smile Dessert

Sushi Plus

Sushiro

Tiong Bahru Bakery

Tori-Q

Wine Connection

Wok Hey

Fashion and beauty stores:

From There On

Love, Bonito

Novela

The Face Shop

Not a bad selection.

Top photo from Tampines 1's Facebook page.