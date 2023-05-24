Back

Tampines 1 undergoing S$38 million makeover, to include new stores like Tiong Bahru Bakery & Love, Bonito

Nice.

Ryan Yeo | May 24, 2023, 12:36 PM

Events

If you live in Tampines, you may soon be within walking distance of popular eateries like Tiong Bahru Bakery, Collin's and Sushiro.

Tampines 1 is currently undergoing a S$38 million makeover. The mall will continue to operate during the renovation period.

Mall remains open during renovation

The renovation works will affect basement one and levels one, four and five of the mall. Some access areas to basement one of the mall have already been cordoned off.

Photo from I Love Tampines on Facebook.

Renovation works are expected to finish in the third quarter of the year, Frasers Centrepoint Trust (FCT) said in their January business report.

New stores

The void area at the level one entrance of the mall will be converted to a retail space, making way for an expanded curation of F&B and fashion stores.

A clothing store with bright pastel colours, and three shoppers. Artist impression of new stores in Tampines 1. Photo from FCT January business report.

The mall facade and common areas will also be given a new look.

The interior of a public toilet, with bright pastel colours. Artist impression of rejuvenation works in Tampines 1. Photo from FCT January business report.

Here are some new stores that you can look forward to seeing, according to FCT in their May investor report.

F&B outlets:

  • Aburi-EN

  • An Açai Affair

  • Collin's

  • Fieldnotes

  • Greendot

  • Kuriya Japanese Market

  • Kyoto Shokudo

  • Luckin Coffee

  • Mamma Mia!

  • Onigiri Planet

  • Piz'za Love

  • Pocha!

  • Rrooll

  • Saveur Thai

  • Smile Dessert

  • Sushi Plus

  • Sushiro

  • Tiong Bahru Bakery

  • Tori-Q

  • Wine Connection

  • Wok Hey

    The outlets that will soon arrive at Tampines 1. Photo from FCT May investor presentation.

    Fashion and beauty stores:

    • From There On

    • Love, Bonito

    • Novela

    • The Face Shop

    Not a bad selection.

    Top photo from Tampines 1's Facebook page.

