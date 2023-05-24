Tampines 1 undergoing S$38 million makeover, to include new stores like Tiong Bahru Bakery & Love, Bonito

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
If you live in Tampines, you may soon be within walking distance of popular eateries like Tiong Bahru Bakery, Collin's and Sushiro.
Tampines 1 is currently undergoing a S$38 million makeover. The mall will continue to operate during the renovation period.
Mall remains open during renovation
The renovation works will affect basement one and levels one, four and five of the mall. Some access areas to basement one of the mall have already been cordoned off.
Renovation works are expected to finish in the third quarter of the year, Frasers Centrepoint Trust (FCT) said in their January business report.
New stores
The void area at the level one entrance of the mall will be converted to a retail space, making way for an expanded curation of F&B and fashion stores.
The mall facade and common areas will also be given a new look.
Here are some new stores that you can look forward to seeing, according to FCT in their May investor report.
F&B outlets:
- Aburi-EN
- An Açai Affair
- Collin's
- Fieldnotes
- Greendot
- Kuriya Japanese Market
- Kyoto Shokudo
- Luckin Coffee
- Mamma Mia!
- Onigiri Planet
- Piz'za Love
- Pocha!
- Rrooll
- Saveur Thai
- Smile Dessert
- Sushi Plus
- Sushiro
- Tiong Bahru Bakery
- Tori-Q
- Wine Connection
- Wok Hey
Fashion and beauty stores:
- From There On
- Love, Bonito
- Novela
- The Face Shop
Not a bad selection.
Top photo from Tampines 1's Facebook page.
