Taiwan 'Hulk' smashes up 7-Eleven store, confronted by police

A man from Taiwan was captured on video rampaging in a 7-Eleven store located in Taoyuan, leading to a confrontation with police officers, Focus Taiwan reported.

The incident took place on the morning of May 20.

The 28-year-old man, identified as a bodybuilder surnamed Zhu, was first seen entering the 7-Eleven outlet shirtless and behaving temperamentally.

He allegedly started talking to himself and overturning product displays. The store’s staff did not dare to approach him and proceeded to alert the police, according to Liberty Times.

When the police officers arrived, Zhu appeared to be even more irritated and began to confront them. They then attempted to subdue him using pepper spray, Focus Taiwan reported.

Captured on video

Due to the man's mannerisms, local media and netizens began comparing him to fictional Marvel superhero “The Hulk”.

In one viral 13-second clip uploaded by a Facebook user, Zhu, clad in brown shorts and black shoes, was first seen engaging in a scuffle with an officer.

Several items were also seen strewn across the store’s floor.

The other police officer attempted to close in on him from behind while a member of the staff kept a safe distance away.

Noticing the other police officer, Zhu turned and appeared to shout at him, before flexing his muscles and shouting again.

The staff then noticed the person filming and quickly dashed out of the storefront to stop them from doing so.

As of time of writing, the video has garnered more than 623,000 views and 3,200 shares.

Excessive force?

Besides the video of the scuffle, another video circulated online showed Zhu getting beaten up by one of the police officers.

The latter used a baton to repeatedly hit the former, who was seated on the steps outside the 7-Eleven store.

Another image that emerged online also depicted Zhu bleeding and seemingly in handcuffs.

This led to questions on whether the officer was using excessive force on someone who had already stopped fighting, United Daily News (UDN) reported.

Both sides investigated

The Zhongli Police Precinct Station later issued a statement on May 21, stating that Zhu had further “provoked” the officers verbally after being subdued, according to Focus Taiwan.

One of the police officers, surnamed Wang, was suspected of using excessive force on him and was given demerit points. He is also under investigation for assault and may be charged under Article 277 of Taiwan's Criminal Code.

Both officers who were involved in the incident suffered minor injuries, Liberty Times reported.

Meanwhile, Zhu was confirmed to not have been under the influence of alcohol and received treatment for a head injury.

He was handed over to the Taoyuan District Prosecutors Office for alleged property damage, obstruction of a public official during their duties and assault. He was later released on bail for NT$50,000 (S$2,190), Focus Taiwan reported.

Top images via Facebook/Neo Wang