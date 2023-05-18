'Stranger Things' immersive pop-up at Bugis+ from Jun. 30-Oct. 1

Do you want to go to The Upside Down?

Well, now you can as "Stranger Things – The Encounter: Singapore" pop-up is coming to Bugis+.

To be held from Jun. 30 to Oct. 1, visitors are invited to step back into the 80's and join Hawkin's High Hellfire Club for Game Night.

Visitors are invited to view iconic locations in the "Stranger Things" universe, including the Palace Arcade, Joyce's House, The Lab, The Upside Down and Creel House.

The pop-up will stretch out across 10,000 sq ft, span two floors, and will feature six rooms of interactive audiovisual activities.

The experience is estimated to last 45 minutes, as visitors make their way through sights and sounds from the series.

At the end, visitors will be treated to an immersive retail and F&B zone where they can purchase exclusive merchandise and indulge in iconic foods from the show – Scoops Ahoy and Surfer Boy Pizza.

Tickets are already on sale, with prices starting at S$39 per person on weekdays and S$49 on weekends.

Priority Pass tickets are available at S$109 on weekdays and S$119 on weekends, and come with an exclusive merchandise bundle.

From now until May 31, all tickets will feature a discount of S$10.

Tickets can be purchased from their website or at the level two visitor centre at Bugis+.

The event runs from 2pm to 10pm from Monday to Thursday, and 10am to 10pm from Friday to Sunday.

