Visitors encounter static discharge from metal handrails at Bird Paradise, Mandai says it's natural occurrence

The newest addition to the Mandai Wildlife Reserve, Bird Paradise, had its soft launch on May 8, 2023.

However, some guests have had a "shocking experience" at the newly-opened aviary.

TikTok user @Biostuffbro recently reviewed Bird Paradise and in the comment section of his video, several people pointed out that the park's metal handrails discharge static.

Some said that they received static shocks when they leaned against the metal handrails.

Little static shocks

The TikTok user uploaded a "public service announcement" regarding the metal handrails.

@biostuffbro It looks like I'm not the only one who got shocked by the railings at Bird Paradise. It might be due to the lower humidity in the Aviary which has caused the hands of many visitors to be shocked by static if they get too close to the railing. There is a sign that they're addressing the issue and bird paradise is currently in its soft launch phase so at the mean time just keep your hands away from the railing to avoid getting shocked.

In his video caption, @biostuffbro speculated that the shocks could be due to "lower humidity in the Aviary which caused the hands of many visitors to be shocked by static if they get too close to the railing".

"Just keep your hands away from the railing to avoid getting shocked," the user wrote.

The user also mentioned that Bird Paradise put up signs to address the issue of static discharge.

Evidently, the aviary is working on the issue. Another TikTok user uploaded a video showing a metal door handle at Bird Paradise with a small piece of foam, presumably so that visitors can grab the handle without getting shocked.

Mandai: Static discharge is naturally occurring phenomenon

According to a spokesperson from Mandai Wildlife Group, signs are placed at various locations like the aviaries, hubs and rest points to let guests know that the discharge of static is a naturally occurring phenomenon which may be uncomfortable for some.

The spokesperson also explained that static is generated when guests move across the composite wood walkways, a material used outdoors for durability and anti-slip properties.

The human body retains static energy, which gets discharged when in contact with metallic surfaces.

"We are communicating with the guests in our park that contact with the handrails and door handles may produce static energy," said the spokesperson.

"We are working with experts to improve the experience for our guests."

