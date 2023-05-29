Back

StarHub apologises after subscribers face glitches, frozen screens on final day of Premier League

Football fans in Singapore were left frustrated.

Syahindah Ishak | May 29, 2023, 11:26 AM

Events

StarHub has apologised for the technical difficulties that football fans in Singapore experienced with its Premier+ service on Sunday (May 28), the final day of the Premier League.

10 Premier League matches were played on the night of May 28 (Singapore time):

Various technical issues

Viewers islandwide reported a number of technical issues, including frozen screens and delayed telecasts.

According to DownDetector, the number of outage reports rose to over 2,400 around 11:38pm, minutes after kickoff time.

Manchester United and Liverpool supporters in particular were left frustrated when the wrong matches were aired on the respective channels.

Instead of United's game against Fulham, the channel broadcasted United's previous match against Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Liverpool's match against Southampton was not shown on the other channel. It was replaced by the Reds' previous game against Aston Villa.

Viewers took to social media to air their grievances.

StarHub apologised, but viewers remain frustrated

In a Facebook post after midnight, StarHub apologised for "the inconvenience caused" on several of its HubPremier channels.

It added that the service difficulty originated from a "satellite transmission issue".

StarHub also said that its Premier+ service was restored before midnight on May 28.

The Facebook post has garnered over 400 comments on the morning of May 29.

Many viewers continued to express their disappointment, with some requesting compensation.

StarHub replied to most of these comments.

In response to queries from Mothership, StarHub said:

"We experienced temporary service difficulty that originated from a satellite transmission issue on several HubPremier Channels on May 28, 2023, and we resolved this within 25 minutes from kick-off by obtaining from The Premier League an alternative source.

We are sorry about the inconvenience caused to our Premier+ customers. We assure them that we take this matter seriously and will do better to deliver a smooth streaming experience next season."

Top images via Toh Chen How/FB & Izhar Roslan/Twitter.

