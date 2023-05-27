Search & rescue team unable to locate missing S'porean climber on Mount Everest

"But in the end, the mountain has the last say," the wife of 39-year-old Shrinivas Sainis wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday (May 27), informing the public that the search and rescue team was unable to locate her husband.

Shrinivas went missing after he reached the summit of Mount Everest last week.

However, he informed his wife, Sushma Soma, via a text message that he had developed High Altitude Cerebral Edema (HACE) and couldn't make it back down on May 19.

In her poignant post on May 27, Soma thanked several people for their help during this difficult period. This includes Shrinivas' guide, Dendi Sherpa, who shared a special bond with him and was Shrinivas' "trusted companion", said Soma.

Soma also thanked all the sherpas and others from the climbing community who were involved in the search, Shrinivas' company Jones Lang LaSalle, family and friends, as well as officers from the Singapore High Commission in New Delhi for supporting her and their family "from the onset and through the last week".

"He was 39 -- and in his glorious and rich life, he lived fearlessly and to the fullest. He explored the depths of the sea and scaled the greatest heights of the Earth. And now, Shri is in the mountains - where he felt most at Home."

"I am humbled to have witnessed him and all that he stood for. I am incredibly proud of him and feel lucky to have experienced life and death through him," Soma wrote in her tribute for Shrinivas.

In response to Mothership's query, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said:

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs extends its condolences to the family of Mr Shrinivas Sainis Dattatraya. Since the onset, the Singapore High Commission in New Delhi has been in close contact with the family and will continue to extend consular assistance and support to the family during this difficult time. The Ministry would like to express its appreciation to all authorities for their support in the search and rescue efforts."

