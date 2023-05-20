S'porean climber who reached summit of Mount Everest reported missing

Search and rescue efforts have been launched by Nepali authorities after a Singaporean climber, Shrinivas Sainis, was reported missing on May 19, Nepali media Mt Everest Today reported.

Sainis had last made contact with base camp officials at an altitude of 8,500 metres.

Told his wife he would not be able to descend from the summit

Sainis' wife, Sushma Soma, was quoted by The Straits Times as saying that Sainis had sent a text message to her saying that he had reached the summit of Mount Everest, but will likely be unable to make it back down.

She added that Sainis had told her he had come down with a severe and potentially fatal form of high altitude sickness, called high altitude cerebral edema (HACE).

Soma added that the last she heard from her husband was at 3:30pm on May 19.

He had left Singapore to climb the mountain on Apr. 1 and is due to return home on Jun. 4.

Mt Everest Today further reported that a Sherpa guide who was accompanying Sainis successfully made it back to the Camp IV, the last base camp just before the summit, at around 8pm, Nepal time.

The outlet added that the guide's arrival provides a "ray of hope" for the ongoing search and rescue mission as he may have information that could prove crucial in locating Sainis.

Petition launched to aid search efforts

In the meantime, a petition has been launched by Sainis' cousin, Divya Bharath, to request urgent help.

According to the petition, Sainis is likely to have fallen down on the Tibetan side of the mountain.

Bharath also noted that an "able team of sherpas" has begun searching for Sainis, but more needs to be done.

The petition was therefore started to raise more attention and support from the governments of Singapore and Nepal on the matter.

Mothership understands that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is aware of the incident.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs replied:

"The Singapore High Commission in New Delhi has been in close contact with the family of Mr Shrinivas Sainis Dattatraya, local authorities in Nepal and emergency medical services since the evening of May 19. Search and rescue operations are ongoing. MFA will continue to monitor developments and render the necessary consular support to the family during this difficult time."

