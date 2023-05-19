Back

S'pore's version of cherry blossoms in bloom again

You’d better not act like you’re in a Wes Anderson movie at these trumpet trees.

Zoe Ern Yap | May 19, 2023, 12:19 PM

Events

Earlier this year, Singapore's version of cherry blossoms were in full bloom, creating a beautiful pink carpet of flowers in certain areas.

If you missed it, or simply want to reminisce about Sakura season again, the trees have bloomed again.

Why are the flowers blooming now?

According to the National Parks Board (NParks), the flowers are blooming again after the recent changes in weather.

The flowering is likely triggered by the rain which came after a period of dry and hot weather in Singapore.

Pretty blossoms

Here are some locations where they have been spotted at Singapore:

Robertson Quay

Image courtesy of Sunshine Yiling/ FB

Image courtesy of Sunshine Yiling/ FB

Image courtesy of Tan Yong Lin/ FB

Image courtesy of Tan Yong Lin/ FB

Image courtesy of Tan Yong Lin/ FB

Image courtesy of Tan Yong Lin/ FB

Kallang Riverside

Image courtesy of Sunshine Yiling/ FB

Kembangan

Image courtesy of Tan Yong Lin/ FB

Image courtesy of Tan Yong Lin/ FB

Image courtesy of Tan Yong Lin/ FB

Central Expressway (CTE)

Image via NParks/ FB (Photo by Andrew Tau)

Bedok Road

Image via NParks/ FB (Photo by Damien Qiu)

Pasir Ris Park

Image via NParks/ FB (Photo by Kalthom Abd Latiff)

Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park

Image via NParks/ FB

East Coast Park

Image via NParks/ FB (Photo by Shawn Ng)

Singapore's "Sakura"

Trumpet trees (Tabebuia rosea) are also known as Pink Poui.

The name is derived from the trumpet shape of the flowers.

The tree is of the genus rosea, referring to the rose-coloured petals of the flower.

The tree can grow to approximately 18m to 35m tall and is commonly planted along the road or in parks to provide shade.

It usually flowers due to heavy rains after a dry spell, from March to April and August to September.

During flowering, the tree is crowned with pink or white blooms.

The five-petaled flowers create a spectacular "pink carpet" around the tree when they fall and last for a few days before they start wilting.

For more information on the  locations of trumpet trees in Singapore, you can visit the NParks website on trees here.

More Sakura:

Top images courtesy of Sunshine Yiling/ FB and Tan Yong Lin/ FB.

