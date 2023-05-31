Free unlimited in-flight WiFi across all cabin classes on SIA flights from Jul. 1, 2023

Here's some good news for those flying overseas with Singapore Airlines (SIA).

From Jul. 1, 2023, SIA will provide free unlimited WiFi access to all its KrisFlyer members in all cabin classes, including Premium Economy Class and Economy Class.

In a press release on May 31, SIA said that the free WiFi service will be available on all SIA aircraft except for the seven Boeing 737-800 NGs that are not WiFi enabled.

The enhanced WiFi offering will be available virtually across the entire aircraft fleet and almost the entire global SIA route network.

"Customers across all cabin classes will be able to stay connected with loved ones, work online, or keep up to date with the latest news or their social media feeds, even from 36,000 feet in the sky," SIA said.

To enjoy the WiFi service, customers must enter their KrisFlyer membership details at the point of booking through the "manage booking" online option, or at check-in.

Non-KrisFlyer members can sign up for their free membership online or on board their flight via the SIA digital content portal on their personal mobile devices to enjoy the complimentary in-flight WiFi.

Top image from Wikimedia Commons.