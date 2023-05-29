Shihlin Taiwan Street Snacks offering 10pm-3am late night delivery in S'pore for 9 nights in June 2023

Taiwanese street food vendor Shihlin will be offering late night delivery on nine selected nights in June 2023.

More specifically, on Fridays and Saturdays.

Delivery will be available at two participating outlets, Pasir Ris MRT Station and Woodlands Xchange, between 10pm and 3am on these dates:

Jun. 2 to 3

Jun. 9 to 10

Jun. 16 to 17

Jun. 23 to 24

Jun. 30

The first Saturday, June 3 is the day of the FA Cup final between Manchester United and Manchester City.

Orders can be placed through respective delivery platforms including GrabFood, FoodPanda and Deliveroo.

