S'porean Shanti Pereira smashes 100m national record at Germany meet twice in one day

She also set a new Southeast Asian Record.

Hannah Martens | May 29, 2023, 11:20 AM

Shanti Pereira continues to shine as she broke the national record for the 100m sprint in Germany.

And she broke the record twice in one day, Singapore Athletics wrote in a Facebook post.

Pereira also set a new record in Southeast Asia for the women's 100m race.

On May 28, 2023, Pereira set a new 100m national record at her heats, clocking 11.34 seconds at the 58th International Pentecost Sport Meeting in Rehlingen, Germany.

This beat her previous record of 11.37 seconds, and she advanced to the finals.

In the finals, Pereira broke the national record again on the same day when she came in second with a time of 11.26 seconds.

According to Singapore Athletics, she also set the new Southeast Asian record, beating the Philippines' Kristina Knott's 11.27 seconds record.

This would be the sixth 100m race national record Pereira achieved this year.

If all the other national records she set for her 200m races are considered, Pereira set nine federal records in 2023 within the last three months.

This comes after Pereira snagged the 100m and 200m gold at the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia.

It was the first time she won gold in the 100m event.

She is also the first Singaporean woman to achieve the sprint double at the SEA Games, winning gold in the 100m and 200m sprints.

Top photos via Singapore Athletics/Facebook, Tan Chuan Jin/Facebook

