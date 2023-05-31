Police checks on vehicles around Shangri-La Hotel due to 20th Shangri-La Dialogue from June 2-4

The 20th Shangri-La Dialogue will be held in Singapore from June 2 to 4, 2023 at the Shangri-La Hotel.

The police will be conducting security checks on vehicles at and around the Shangri-La Hotel as part of a security operation.

Members of the public are advised to comply strictly with the instructions of the police at these stations and any non-compliance will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law.

Motorists are advised to avoid the surrounding roads of the Shangri-La Hotel, especially Anderson Road and Orange Grove Road, to avoid delay and plan their journey early.

Motorists are advised to use Scotts Road if proceeding to Stevens Road from Tanglin Road; or Orchard Road from Stevens Road; or Balmoral Road.

They are also to use Draycott Park or Draycott Drive if going to Ardmore Park as there is no through road between Ardmore Park lamp post 8 and Anderson Road from 11pm on Thursday, June 1 to 5pm on Sunday, June 4.

In addition, entry of commercial vehicles into Anderson Road will be restricted.

Commercial vehicles have registration plates starting with “G, W, X and Y”.

Hotel visitors are advised to carpool or to take public transport as parking within the Shangri-La Hotel will be limited.

Parking restrictions will be strictly enforced.

Vehicles found parking illegally or causing obstruction will be towed.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) will be establishing a Temporary Restricted Area (TRA) over the area of Shangri-La Hotel from June 2 to 4.

The TRA boundary will be based on a 1-km radius from the Shangri-La Hotel.

The flying of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and conduct of other aerial activities, such as kite-flying and hoisting of captive balloons, are prohibited within and into the TRA, unless authorised by the CAAS.

Unauthorised conduct of aerial activities within and into the TRA is an offence under the Air Navigation Order.

The police will be deployed to conduct enforcement activities.

Top photo via Google Maps