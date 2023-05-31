Back

Police checks on vehicles around Shangri-La Hotel due to 20th Shangri-La Dialogue from June 2-4

Limited parking in hotel.

Belmont Lay | May 31, 2023, 12:48 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The 20th Shangri-La Dialogue will be held in Singapore from June 2 to 4, 2023 at the Shangri-La Hotel.

The police will be conducting security checks on vehicles at and around the Shangri-La Hotel as part of a security operation.

Members of the public are advised to comply strictly with the instructions of the police at these stations and any non-compliance will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law.

Motorists are advised to avoid the surrounding roads of the Shangri-La Hotel, especially Anderson Road and Orange Grove Road, to avoid delay and plan their journey early.

Motorists are advised to use Scotts Road if proceeding to Stevens Road from Tanglin Road; or Orchard Road from Stevens Road; or Balmoral Road.

They are also to use Draycott Park or Draycott Drive if going to Ardmore Park as there is no through road between Ardmore Park lamp post 8 and Anderson Road from 11pm on Thursday, June 1 to 5pm on Sunday, June 4.

In addition, entry of commercial vehicles into Anderson Road will be restricted.

Commercial vehicles have registration plates starting with “G, W, X and Y”.

Hotel visitors are advised to carpool or to take public transport as parking within the Shangri-La Hotel will be limited.

Parking restrictions will be strictly enforced.

Vehicles found parking illegally or causing obstruction will be towed.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) will be establishing a Temporary Restricted Area (TRA) over the area of Shangri-La Hotel from June 2 to 4.

The TRA boundary will be based on a 1-km radius from the Shangri-La Hotel.

The flying of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and conduct of other aerial activities, such as kite-flying and hoisting of captive balloons, are prohibited within and into the TRA, unless authorised by the CAAS.

Unauthorised conduct of aerial activities within and into the TRA is an offence under the Air Navigation Order.

The police will be deployed to conduct enforcement activities.

Top photo via Google Maps

K-pop group TWICE S'pore concert tickets on sale from Jun. 8

Get ready.

May 31, 2023, 12:29 PM

Serangoon woman comments loudly on news nightly, whole HDB block can hear, another woman screams back

If the internet was real life.

May 31, 2023, 12:03 PM

Enforcement officers to ask for particulars of diners who don't return used trays & crockery from Jun. 1, 2023

First-time offenders will be issued a written warning.

May 31, 2023, 11:47 AM

President Halimah & PM Lee congratulate Turkey's President Erdogan on his re-election

Erdogan won the second round of Turkey's presidential election on May 28.

May 31, 2023, 11:23 AM

Teletubbies are now on TikTok

Over the hills and on your FYP, Teletubbies come to play.

May 31, 2023, 11:21 AM

Woman, 29, jailed for travelling from Batam to S'pore to pour hot water on husband who wanted divorce

She waited in ambush outside his house, and immediately fled Singapore after the attack. Police Coast Guard intercepted her ferry.

May 31, 2023, 11:10 AM

79 children, 10 staff at 3 MindChamps pre-school outlets fall ill after consuming food from same operator

Operations of the food provider have been suspended.

May 31, 2023, 10:14 AM

‘We cannot stop covering China’ despite challenges faced: Journalists at N3Con 2023

They spoke about the importance & challenges of covering China amidst tensions.

May 31, 2023, 08:23 AM

Aussie man, 27, on holiday in S'pore, runs 53km across island in 8 hours for 'fun'

That's one way to see the country.

May 31, 2023, 02:46 AM

McDonald’s China launches S$5.73 McNugget-shaped 'Tetris' handheld gaming device

Old-school.

May 31, 2023, 02:38 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.