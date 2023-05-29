Serangoon zi char stall sells soup with whole black chicken inside pig stomach

If you enjoy Chinese soups, you might be familiar with Pig Stomach Chicken Soup (猪肚鸡汤), a milky soup with bits of pig stomach and chicken meat.

There are many stalls, as well as soup chains in Singapore, that offer this dish, but the one by 18 Seafood is slightly different.

This zi char stall located at Block 2 Lorong Lew Lian serves up a peppery soup with a whole black chicken encased in the pig stomach.

Aside from the pig stomach and chicken which are slow-cooked until they are tender, the soup also comes with chicken feet and pig tail.When it is served, the pig stomach is taken out and cut open to reveal the black chicken within. They are cut up and served on a plate while the soup is portioned out.

One pot costs S$78 and serves eight to 10 diners. It must be ordered one day in advance.

According to food blogger Leslie Tay from ieatishootipost, the chef at 18 Seafood previously worked at Crystal Jade and Imperial Treasure.

Aside from this special dish, 18 Seafood also serves other Cantonese zi char dishes that are quite unique, like the Crispy Chicken stuffed with Glutinous Rice, Champagne Spanish Spare Ribs, and Fried Mee Pok.

18 Seafood 食霸海鲜

Address: 2 Lor Lew Lian, #01-56, Singapore 531002 (map)

Operating hours: 11am–2:30 pm, 4:30–9pm daily

Contact: Facebook, WhatsApp (+65 8828 6222 for enquiries and reservation)

All photos via 883jiafa