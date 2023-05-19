S'pore football head coach given time off after 'intense duties' in SEA Games 2023: FAS

Young Lions head coach Philippe Aw has been given time off after his "intense duties as head coach" in the recently concluded 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said on Thursday (May 18).

A technical review of the SEA Games performance will subsequently take place after his return, added FAS.

Assistant coaches Md Fadzuhasny Juraimi and Koichiro Iizuka will take over the coaching of the Young Lions' in Aw's absence.

The duo will also be overseeing the team's Singapore Premier League (SPL) match against Tampines Rovers on Saturday (May 20).

Poor SEA Games performance

The Young Lions exited the 32nd SEA Games at the bottom of Group B, with 0 wins.

They suffered 1-3 losses to Thailand and Vietnam, a goalless draw with Laos, and their heaviest defeat in a decade when they lost 0-7 to Malaysia

The team only scored two goals in this edition of the SEA Games, which included an own goal.

Meanwhile in the SPL, the Young Lions are currently at the bottom of the table with five points from nine matches.

Aw was appointed the head coach of Singapore Under-22 men's football team in March 2023.

His first tournament was the Merlion Cup 2023 in March, which saw the Young Lions in last place after suffering defeats from Hong Kong and Cambodia.

Top images via FAS.