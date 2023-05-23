Registration exercise for 2024 P1 admissions starts on Jul. 4

The registration of children for Primary One admission in 2024 will open from Jul. 4 to Oct. 31, 2023.

P1 Registration Portal

Parents can start registering their children in their chosen schools when the P1 Registration Portal go live on Jul. 4, 2023. The portal can be accessed through the MOE P1 Registration website.

Starting this year, parents can use the new online P1 Registration Portal for all five phases (i.e. Phases 1, 2A, 2B, 2C, and 2C

Supplementary) of the P1 Registration Exercise. This portal replaces the online application form and the P1 Internet System used for different phases in previous years.

Parents require a valid Singpass with 2-Factor Authentication (2FA) to log into the P1 Registration Portal. Only one parent is required to log in and submit the registration through the portal.

Parents are also advised to set up their 2FA early to ensure their Singpass account is valid before the P1 Registration Exercise. Should they need assistance during registration, they may contact the school of their choice directly from 9am to 4:30pm.

Find more information on the dates for different phases here.

The list of primary schools and vacancies available will be updated on the MOE P1 Registration website by mid-June.

Past year balloting data available now

From 2023 onwards, MOE will also publish data from the preceding year’s P1 Registration Exercise to better support parents in selecting primary schools.

Starting from May 23, 2023, parents may refer here for last year’s P1 Registration Exercise data, which will include last year’s available vacancies, registration applicants, and balloting information in the relevant phases for each school.

If balloting were conducted for one of the phases, parents would see the category that balloting was conducted for, the number of vacancies available on the ballot, and the number of applicants who participated.

Parents can also view a list of schools within 2km of their residence and check whether these schools were oversubscribed in specific phases during last year’s Exercise.

Primary school enrolment compulsory

MOE reminds the public that under the Compulsory Education Act, any Singapore Citizens (SC) born after Jan. 1, 1996 and are residing in Singapore must attend national primary schools, including government-funded Special Education (SPED) schools.

Children born between Jan. 2, 2017 and Jan. 1, 2018, (both dates inclusive) must either participate in this year’s P1 Registration Exercise for admission in January 2024 or enrol in the Junior 1/P1 Programme of a SPED school.

If a child is assessed by a qualified health professional as not ready for P1, parents may seek approval from MOE’s Compulsory Education Unit (CEU) for deferment of registration for P1.

For a child whose birthday falls on Jan. 1, 2018, parents may also seek approval for deferment if they want their child to enter primary school in January 2025 instead.

Any registrant who provided false information during the P1 Registration Exercise will be referred to the police for investigation.

If a child is found to have been successfully registered in a school based on false information, MOE will transfer the child to another school with remaining vacancies after all eligible children have registered.

Top image via Edgefield Primary School/Facebook.