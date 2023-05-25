Back

S'porean actress Nurul Aini withdraws from Pesta Perdana popularity award after 20 years in industry

She has won the award five times.

Fasiha Nazren | May 25, 2023, 03:21 PM

Singaporean actress Nurul Aini recently announced that she is withdrawing as one of the nominees for Most Popular Female Personality at Pesta Perdana 2023.

Pesta Perdana is Mediacorp's biennial Malay awards show.

In a TikTok video from May 25, Nurul said she just found out that she was nominated for this year's Most Popular Female Personality.

@mediacorp Replying to @Ashraff #nurulaini has decided to withdraw herself from being in the running for the “Most Popular Female Personality” award this year 🥲💛 #pestaperdana2023 #mediacorp #mewatch #whattowatch ♬ original sound - Mediacorp

20 years in industry

However, the "Lion Mums" actress said it is time for her to withdraw from that category after spending 20 years in the industry.

"I'm excited and honoured to see who the other nominated personalities are. Thank you for still loving me and voting for me even though it has been 20 years that I have been in the industry," she said.

Throughout the span of her career, she has won the coveted award five times.

@mediacorp ⬇️ COMMENT who you think will be nominated for the Most Popular Personality this year! 👀 #pestaperdana2023 #mediacorp #mewatch #whattowatch ♬ original sound - Mediacorp

Past experience affected her

In a previous interview, Nurul tearfully shared her past experience after winning an award at Pesta Perdana.

Despite the celebratory occasion, she said that she was insulted and mocked badly on social media.

"The night that I won, I couldn't sleep because I was crying non-stop. I wanted to know why must my victory turn into a disappointment for me?"

The experience affected her so much that Nurul said that she "[didn't] want to win anymore".

"What they said about me was very hurtful because there were hundreds of them on social media," she said.

Top image screenshot from @mediacorp.untukmu on Instagram.

