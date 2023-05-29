All national servicemen to get at least S$125 increase in NS allowance

From July 1, 2023, all national servicemen in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) will receive at least S$125 more for their National Service (NS) allowance, depending on their rank and vocation.

The allowance can be up to S$200 more.

With this adjustment, national servicemen will see their NS allowances increase upwards by 10.9 per cent to 21.7 per cent, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on May 29.

The NS allowance, which supports full-time national servicemen (NSFs) in their basic personal upkeep, is reviewed and adjusted periodically to ensure that it remains adequate, according to the statement.

Three adjustments have been made over the last 10 years, the statement added, with the most recent being in March 2020 when allowances were increased by at least S$70.

How to understand current increase

With this revision, an NSF holding the rank of recruit or trainee will receive a monthly NS allowance of S$755, up from the current S$630 -- a S$125 difference.

An SAF NSF naval diver or SPF NSF Police Tactical Trooper or SCDF NSF firefighter holding the rank of corporal will receive a monthly NS allowance of S$1,250, up from the current S$1,050.

