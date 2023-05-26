NDP 2023 tickets to 3 shows open for ballot on May 29, 12pm

Tickets for the 2023 National Day Parade (NDP) will be available to ballot on May 29, 2023, at 12pm.

The 2023 NDP will be held at the Padang on Aug. 9, 2023.

Only Singapore citizens and permanent residents will be eligible to apply for the tickets.

Each applicant is entitled to one ballot chance where they can choose to apply for two, four or six tickets to any of the three NDP shows.

The three shows applicants can choose from are:

NDP preview 1 on Jul. 22

NDP preview 2 on Jul. 29

Actual NDP performance on Aug. 9

The application window will strictly be open from May. 29, at 12pm and will close on Jun. 12, at 12pm.

Successful applicants will be notified via the email provided during the application process from [email protected] between Jun. 23 and Jun. 28.

You can apply for the tickets here.

This year's theme: "Onward As One"

NDP 2023 will be the first full-fledged celebration at the Padang since 2019.

Apart from the Padang, Singaporeans will also be able to view fireworks at five heartland locations:

Our Tampines Hub

Bedok Stadium

Jurong West Stadium

Toa Payoh Stadium

Woodlands Stadium

A new NDP theme song was also unveiled, titled "Shine Your Light".

Top photos via NDPeeps/Facebook