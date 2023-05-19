Back

Young man calls older man 'f*cking idiot' on MRT train over priority seat

Drama.

Joshua Lee | May 19, 2023, 05:43 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A video clip of an argument between two MRT commuters has been circulating online.

Posted by media page @sgfollowsall, the clip features a young man arguing with an older male commuter on the MRT.

The video lacks context but the squabble presumably arose due to a disagreement over the priority seat in the train.

Were the two locked in a death match to plant their butts on the priority seat, only for the younger guy to prevail?

Or did the older man exercise his rights as someone who ate more rice and salt to chastise his younger counterpart on the morality of occupying a seat reserved for pregnant women, the elderly, and those less-abled?

There's no way to know for sure.

"Is this compulsory?"

What we did get was a confrontation, succinctly captured in a 30-second video and laced with some choice swear words.

Here we go:

The scene opens with Young Man brandishing his phone camera at Older Man and going, "I'm a clown?? Who are you??"

"Is this compulsory? Let me ask you one more time," Young Man said. "Is this compulsory?"

Older Man mumbled something inaudible while jabbing his finger at Young Man.

"This is not compulsory at all," Young Man cut in. "It's not in the Constitution, it's not a law."

More jabbing from Older Man.

"Who do you think you are, you f*cking idiot," Young Man said, prompting the first and only aggressive response from Older Man.

"You mind your word ah!" Older Man raised his voice while jabbing his finger closer to the younger guy.

"Want to hit me ah? Come lah, come lah," Young Man taunted. "I make sure I sue you!"

By then the train had reached Bukit Gombak and Older Man alighted, as Younger Man threw out another "Idiot!" behind him.

All that happening within the time the train took to enter Bukit Gombak station and open its doors.

What are priority seats

Photo from Shiroiluke

Typically located near the train doors, priority seats are reserved for vulnerable commuters, namely those who are pregnant, elderly, with infants, or the differently-abled.

While it is true that there is no legal obligation for commuters to give up the priority seat (or any other seat) to those in need, it is encouraged, as well as a social expectation.

Those who choose not to do so won't suffer a fine or penalty, but will probably end up on the receiving end of some dirty stares. Or in a viral video.

More priority seat drama

All images via SGFOLLOWSALL.

Maid, 22, who stabbed employer's mother-in-law 26 times in 2018 found guilty of murder

She argued that she was in a "dissociative state" during the killing, which the judge later rejected the claim.

May 19, 2023, 05:31 PM

S'pore's Meownistry of Meow lets you work (or try to) in cat-friendly lounge

Purrfect place to wfh.

May 19, 2023, 03:43 PM

S'pore football head coach given time off after 'intense duties' in SEA Games 2023: FAS

The team's assistant coaches will take over.

May 19, 2023, 03:41 PM

Hougang condo proposes to chop down 14 trees to install cycling path lamp posts, triggers protest from nearby resident

NParks is currently reviewing the condo developer's request to remove additional trees.

May 19, 2023, 03:25 PM

Woman, 39, arrested for suspected drink-driving after car ends up in Upper Thomson Road drain

A 37-year-old male car driver was also arrested.

May 19, 2023, 03:10 PM

Deliveroo, foodpanda rider accounts listed on Carousell for sale & rent, prices as high as S$1,200

Buying or renting a rider account on Carousell could allow some users to circumvent certain restrictions.

May 19, 2023, 03:08 PM

UN report claims Myanmar junta imported over S$340 million in arms & materials from S'pore-based entities

The report noted there are no indications the Singapore government has approved, or is involved in, the shipment of arms and associated materials to the Myanmar military.

May 19, 2023, 01:52 PM

S’porean quits job as flight attendant at 24 to pursue passion as a preschool teacher

12 years on, she has never regretted the career switch.

May 19, 2023, 12:34 PM

S'pore's version of cherry blossoms in bloom again

You’d better not act like you’re in a Wes Anderson movie at these trumpet trees.

May 19, 2023, 12:19 PM

Liz Truss, shortest serving UK prime minister, slams China in Taiwan speech

Truss' visit was described as a "vanity project" by a senior figure in her own party.

May 19, 2023, 12:13 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.