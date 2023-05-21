'Told to get up for no reason': Young man says older man had a seat & provoked him first

The younger man who was involved in an argument with an older man on a MRT train over the priority seat has come forward to provide more context to the dispute that was captured by a fellow commuter.

The original video, which was shared online, showed the younger man taking the priority seat and questioning the older man who was standing if it is compulsory for him to give up the seat to elderly people.

Older man had a seat, chided younger man for "no reason"

The younger man, who wishes to be identified by his surname Fu, told Mothership that the older man was initially sitting opposite him on the train.

The older man then waved his hand and asked him to get up from his seat for "no reason" and that the seat is only meant for the elderly.

Fu added that he had a long day after work.

As the younger person did not get up from his seat, the older man walked over to confront him, which led to the squabble that was partly captured in the video circulated online.

Fu added that he recorded the exchanges for his "own safety".

Fu said that he was triggered to call the older man "f*cking idiot" after he was being scolded as a "stupid guy" and told by the older man that he's "not a Singaporean".

Younger man: Priority seat or not, I will give up seat to those in need

Speaking to Mothership, Fu clarified that he did not give up his seat to the older man as the latter already had a seat.

Fu added that he always gives up his seat to people who need it more than himself.

He shared:

"I always give my seat to people who need [a seat] the most, such as a pregnant woman [or] a person who carries heavy stuff [and] old people who really need [it], no matter I am at the priority or non-priority seat. (sic) But when the seat is left it empty, why can’t I have it?"

What are priority seats?

Typically located near the train doors, priority seats are reserved for vulnerable commuters, namely those who are pregnant, elderly, with infants, or the differently-abled.

While it is true that there is no legal obligation for commuters to give up the priority seat (or any other seat) to those in need, it is encouraged, as well as a social expectation.

Those who choose not to do so won't suffer a fine or penalty, but will probably end up on the receiving end of some dirty stares. Or in a viral video.

