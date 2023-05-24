Back

Longer travel time on Circle Line after 9pm in June & July 2023 due to tunnel maintenance

Plan ahead and take note.

Yen Zhi Yi | May 24, 2023, 05:12 PM

Events

Services at seven Circle Line (CCL) stations will operate from only one platform from 9:00pm on several days in June and July 2023 due to tunnel maintenance work.

The single platform operations will take place from Jun. 11 to Jul. 20, with the exception of:

  • Jun. 16 to 18

  • Jun. 24

  • Jun. 28 to 29

  • Jul. 1 to 2

  • Jul. 7 to 8

  • Jul. 14 to 16

Image via LTA

The seven affected stations are Dhoby Ghaut, Bras Basah, Esplanade, Promenade, Nicoll Highway, Marina Bay and Bayfront.

The single platform services will result in longer waiting intervals, and commuters can expect additional travel times of up to 30 minutes.

During the single platform service period, there will be trains that shuttle between Dhoby Ghaut station and Promenade station (Shuttle Service A) at 15-minute headways.

Another train will shuttle between Marina Bay station and Stadium station (Shuttle Service B) at 20-minute headways.

Commuters advised to plan ahead

Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance and use other rail lines or bus services. They may also refer to LTA’s MyTransport.SG mobile app and LTA’s and SMRT’s social media platforms for more details.

There will also be posters and station announcements at all CCL MRT stations and selected stations on other MRT lines that interchange with CCL stations.

Station staff will also be deployed to help out at affected stations.

Maintenance works

According to a May 24 announcement by the Land Transport Authority (LTA), the service adjustments are to facilitate additional maintenance works along a tunnel segment between Promenade and Nicoll Highway stations.

Based on routine inspections conducted by LTA and public transport operators, a small segment of the tunnel between Promenade and Nicoll Highway stations had been "subject to greater pressure".

There are no safety risks to CCL train operations, but precautionary maintenance and strengthening works will be carried out.

This includes the installation of steel supports to tunnel rings to ensure the tunnel's long-term integrity.

LTA and the operators will continue to regularly monitor tunnels as part of their maintenance regime.

Top image via Unsplash/Kit Suman

