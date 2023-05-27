Back

S$1 soft serve chain Mixue opening new outlet at Citylink in June 2023

More mascot action.

Joshua Lee | May 27, 2023, 01:52 PM

Fans of Mixue, this is for you.

The popular dessert chain from China is opening another outlet in June, this time at Citylink. The exact date of the opening is not yet released.

The new outlet will be located at Basement 1 (#B1-42).

Credit: Lim Zhi Qian

Famous for its S$1 soft serve (called the Signature KingCone), Mixue has over 10,000 outlets in China alone. It also has a presence in about 200 other countries including Malaysia, Vietnam and Indonesia.

The S$1 soft serve. Credit: Ashley Tan.

Founded as a shaved ice dessert store in 1997, Mixue gained popularity in 2006 when it started selling soft serves for 1 yuan (S$0.19) each.

The Cookie Coconut Milk and the Orh Nee Coconut Milk. Credit: mixuesg/Singapore.

Aside from the S$1 Signature KingCone, Mixue's other signature offerings are its Strawberry Pomelo Taro fruit tea (S$3.50), Brown Sugar Pearl Sundae (S$2.50), Ice Cream Milk Tea (S$3), and Cheese Black Tea (S$3).

Here's its menu for your perusal:

Keep a lookout for the opening at Citylink. Who knows, you might be able to spot that sassy mascot who has been hogging the news.

Top image credit: Lim Zhi Qian, Ashley Tan

