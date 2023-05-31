79 children, 10 staff at 3 MindChamps pre-school outlets fall ill after consuming food from same operator

A total of 89 people consisting of 79 children and 10 staff from three different MindChamps pre-schools reported gastroenteritis symptoms as of May 30.

Six were hospitalised and in stable condition.

The Ministry of Health (MOH), the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) are investigating the gastroenteritis incidents reported at MindChamps pre-schools at Bishan, Changi Airport, and Tanglin.

The gastroenteritis symptoms occurred after consuming food prepared by Nosh Cuisine, the food provider, between May 17 and 29.

A total of 45 children and five teachers at the Tanglin pre-school fell ill.

Four children from the cluster were hospitalised.

A total of 28 students and five staff from the MindChamps pre-school in Changi Airport Terminal 3 fell ill, while six children at the MindChamps pre-school in Bishan were affected.

SFA suspended Nosh Cuisine's food business operations

SFA has since suspended the food business operations of Nosh Cuisine until further notice.

The licensee is required to clean and sanitise the premises, including equipment and utensils, and dispose all ready-to-eat food and perishable food items.

All food handlers and the appointed food hygiene officer have to re-attend and pass relevant food safety courses before they are allowed to resume work.

The authorities are currently investigating the cases.

In response to queries from The Straits Times (ST), a MindChamps spokesperson said the school has made alternative food arrangements and have updated parents of the situation.

"We wholeheartedly empathise with the children and families who have been affected and sincerely apologise for this unfortunate incident. It is consoling to know that many of our affected children are well and back in school. We will continue to work closely with the authorities to do whatever it takes to alleviate this situation," the spokesperson added.

Suspected salmonella outbreak

A parent, 38, interviewed by ST, said her daughter, who goes to MindChamps' pre-school in Tanglin, was hospitalised on May 26 after exhibiting symptoms of high fever, diarrhoea and blood in her stool.

She said the hospital tests indicated that her daughter had contracted salmonella.

Salmonella is a common bacterial disease that affects the intestinal tract. It can be fatal in young children.

It is usually contracted from eating food contaminated by the Salmonella enteritidis bacteria.

She told ST that the doctors were reluctant to prescribe her toddler with antibiotics due to the girl's young age, but were forced to when the girl showed no sign of recovery.

Mothership has contacted MindChamps for comment.

Top photo via Google Maps