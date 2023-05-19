S'pore's Meownistry of Meow lets you work (or try to) in cat-friendly lounge

Temporary foster home Meownistry of Meow (MOM) has opened a co-working space filled with furry friends.

Decked out with cosy desks and cat toys, this is a haven for both working humans and playful felines.

Open lounge and private rooms

For S$10 an hour, MOM offers homey spaces catered to different working styles and preferences.

There's an open lounge that allows you to chat with others while cuddling up to wandering kitties.

And even a pantry for you to sneak in much needed snack breaks.

If you're less in the mood for socialising or need a quiet space for meetings, you can book one of these cosy private rooms.

And, let's be real, you're not going to be working 24/7. But that's okay.

In fact, MOM encourages patrons to ease their stress with animal therapy.

Rooms are also equipped for hosting karaoke sessions or playing console games like PS5 and Switch (S$35-S$40 per hour).

Here's a more detailed price list.

Adopt a meow

The co-working space also serves as a temporary foster home for stray, abandoned or rescued cats, helping them better connect with their potential new hooman.

Happen to fall in love with one of MOM's resident meows? You might consider bringing home the little fellow.

Adoption entails a phone interview, a viewing session, a home visit and a trial.

Meownistry Of Meow

Address: 4A Jalan Klapa, S199316

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm every day

Top images via Meownistry of Meow and Livia Soh