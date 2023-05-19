Back

S'pore's Meownistry of Meow lets you work (or try to) in cat-friendly lounge

Purrfect place to wfh.

Julia Yee | May 19, 2023, 03:43 PM

Events

Temporary foster home Meownistry of Meow (MOM) has opened a co-working space filled with furry friends.

Decked out with cosy desks and cat toys, this is a haven for both working humans and playful felines.

Photo from Livia Soh

Open lounge and private rooms

For S$10 an hour, MOM offers homey spaces catered to different working styles and preferences.

There's an open lounge that allows you to chat with others while cuddling up to wandering kitties.

Gif from Livia Soh

And even a pantry for you to sneak in much needed snack breaks.

Photos from Livia Soh

If you're less in the mood for socialising or need a quiet space for meetings, you can book one of these cosy private rooms.

Photo from Livia Soh

And, let's be real, you're not going to be working 24/7. But that's okay.

In fact, MOM encourages patrons to ease their stress with animal therapy.

Gif from Livia Soh

Rooms are also equipped for hosting karaoke sessions or playing console games like PS5 and Switch (S$35-S$40 per hour).

Gif from Livia Soh

Here's a more detailed price list.

Image from Meownistry of Meow

Adopt a meow

The co-working space also serves as a temporary foster home for stray, abandoned or rescued cats, helping them better connect with their potential new hooman.

Happen to fall in love with one of MOM's resident meows? You might consider bringing home the little fellow.

Gif from Livia Soh

Adoption entails a phone interview, a viewing session, a home visit and a trial.

Meownistry Of Meow

Address: 4A Jalan Klapa, S199316

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm every day

Top images via Meownistry of Meow and Livia Soh

