McDonald's S'pore launching coconut soft serve on May 29, 2023

McDonald's is launching its coconut soft serve on May 29, 2023.

A sneak preview of the new ice cream flavour was put up online by digital creator Kenneth Lee following a visit to McDonald's headquarters in Singapore.

Lee shared snippets of his journey in a video posted on Instagram on May 28.

Lee confirmed that the new coconut soft serve will be available soon.

He also hinted that he couldn't stop at one cone, and deemed the new flavour "deliciously refreshing".

Free coconut cone by sharing your love for coconut on social media

For the coconut fans out there, there's more good news.

McDonald's Singapore is giving away free coconut soft serve for users who share a picture of a coconut product receipt on Instagram.

They will also have to tag @mcdsg, to receive a free promo code for a soft serve cone from May 29.

This offer will be limited to the first 500 redemptions.

Incidentally, this is not the first time coconut products have appeared on McDonald's Singapore's menus.

In 2017, McDonald's Singapore introduced the coconut pie as a seasonal item.

It was brought back for a short period from May 2020 due to popular demand.

Question: Does nasi lemak qualify as a coconut product?

