Back

McDonald's S'pore launching coconut soft serve on May 29, 2023

Coconut nut is a giant nut.

Daniel Seow | May 28, 2023, 12:33 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

McDonald's is launching its coconut soft serve on May 29, 2023.

A sneak preview of the new ice cream flavour was put up online by digital creator Kenneth Lee following a visit to McDonald's headquarters in Singapore.

Lee shared snippets of his journey in a video posted on Instagram on May 28.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KENNETH LEE (@iamkennethlee)

Lee confirmed that the new coconut soft serve will be available soon.

He also hinted that he couldn't stop at one cone, and deemed the new flavour "deliciously refreshing".

Free coconut cone by sharing your love for coconut on social media

For the coconut fans out there, there's more good news.

McDonald's Singapore is giving away free coconut soft serve for users who share a picture of a coconut product receipt on Instagram.

They will also have to tag @mcdsg, to receive a free promo code for a soft serve cone from May 29.

This offer will be limited to the first 500 redemptions.

Incidentally, this is not the first time coconut products have appeared on McDonald's Singapore's menus.

In 2017, McDonald's Singapore introduced the coconut pie as a seasonal item.

It was brought back for a short period from May 2020 due to popular demand.

Question: Does nasi lemak qualify as a coconut product?

Top image from Leonard Chia on Google / screenshot of video from Kenneth Lee on Instagram.

Boy, 4, in China, survives after jumping from 26th storey using umbrella as 'parachute'

He was apparently trying to mimic what he had seen in 'Tom and Jerry' cartoons.

May 28, 2023, 02:52 PM

Nearly 3,000 HDB flats to be launched in 2 Tengah BTO projects

ACS (Primary) will be within 1km of Parc Meadow @ Tengah.

May 28, 2023, 02:48 PM

S$600,000 luxury watch never bought or sold: 3 S'pore men, aged 29-32, to be charged with cheating payment processing company

No watch was ever bought or sold.

May 28, 2023, 02:12 PM

S'pore police investigating 24 men, aged 17-32, after week-long raids at nightlife establishments

Raids for one week.

May 28, 2023, 01:21 PM

State official in India drains millions of litres of reservoir water over 2 days to retrieve his phone, gets suspended

The official said that the reservoir held wastewater that couldn't be used for irrigation.

May 28, 2023, 12:49 PM

Car beats red light along Upper Serangoon Road, almost hits woman

Too close for comfort.

May 28, 2023, 11:39 AM

K-pop group Seventeen photo strips available at Life4Cut photo booths in S'pore till Aug. 9

Happy 8th anniversary, carats.

May 28, 2023, 10:20 AM

Central Mall Coffeehouse, Oyster Co & Sushi Co in Clarke Quay suspended 2 weeks due to infestation

They are closed until June 7, 2023.

May 28, 2023, 04:34 AM

Akbar 24 Hours Restaurant in Tanjong Pagar suspended 2 weeks for not keeping premises clean, not registering assistant

It is closed until June 6, 2023.

May 28, 2023, 03:54 AM

Rebecca Lim's father passes away

Condolences to the family.

May 27, 2023, 11:43 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.