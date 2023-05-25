Man, 30, arrested for suspected stabbing along Tanjong Katong Road

A 30-year-old man was arrested for assaulting a victim with a knife on May 24 along Tanjong Katong Road.

The man will be charged in court on May 26 for voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

In a news release, the police stated that they were alerted to a case of assault along Tanjong Katong Road at around 10:50pm.

Upon arrival, the victim was found with multiple injuries believed to have been caused with a knife, and was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

The police officers from Bedok Police Division were able to establish the identity of the man through ground enquires and police camera footage.

They subsequently arrested the man in the vicinity of Ang Mo Kio within seven hours after the incident was reported.

If convicted, the man may be sentenced to up to seven years in prison, or be fined, or caned, with any combination of such punishments.

