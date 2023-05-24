Back

Man, 43, who crashed McLaren under Keppel Viaduct & left woman & wrecked car behind arrested

He was arrested for failing to render assistance.

Kerr Puay Hian | May 24, 2023, 02:38 PM

Police confirmed with Mothership that they arrested a 43-year-old male driver who crashed a McLaren under a viaduct along Keppel Road towards Shenton Way on May 21, 2023.

He was reported to have left his wrecked car and a 28-year-old female passenger behind after fleeing the scene.

The police said he was subsequently arrested for failing to render assistance after a road traffic accident.

Previously on May 21, the police and SCDF confirmed with Mothership they were alerted to an accident involving a car along Keppel Road at about 10pm.

A 28-year-old female car passenger was conveyed conscious to Singapore General Hospital. She is assisting with police investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

